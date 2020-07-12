Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with parking

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1109 sqft
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Brookline Village
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,285
1168 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
188 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,190
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
814 sqft
Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock and 53-63 Parkman Streets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
60 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
23 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,800
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1540 sqft
The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen and a porch/sun.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,050
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
2 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
67 ELIOT St 1
67 Eliot St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom - Property Id: 318317 Newly renovated two-bedroom apartment with living room, dining room, and bonus sunroom. Located in a picturesque location, directly across from the Heath School. Laundry in the building.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
50 Park St. 47S
50 Park St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1400 sqft
Unit 47S Available 09/01/20 * SEPT.* RENOV. HIGH END 2BR / 2 BATH * PARKING * - Property Id: 232865 **** VIDEO TOUR Available ****. (Please contact me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You). Available SEPTEMBER 1. COOLIDGE CORNER.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
Marion Square
77 Marion Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,760
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Marion Square - Property Id: 313845 In unit laundry, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, central air, bamboo floors- what's not to like! Pets at an additional fee and garage parking based on availability.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1284 Beacon Street 201
1284 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,360
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pelham Hall - Property Id: 313831 Pelham Hall's beautifully restored 1920s-era marquee reaches out over Beacon Street welcoming its residents home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
12 Dean Rd
12 Dean Road, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Available 09/01/20 Huge 4 bed 3 bath in Brookline - Property Id: 312031 Huge 4 bed 3 bath in Brookline with living room and dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1856 Beacon St 6F
1856 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
Luxury Townhouse-Style 2-Floor Condo for Rent - Property Id: 266659 NO BROKER FEE "Townhouse" style layout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
66 Marshal St 6
66 Marshal St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1089 sqft
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Finishes in Longwood - Parking Incl.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
175 Harvard St 1
1 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1050 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Sprawling Coolidge Corner Gem - Parking Incl! - Property Id: 307401 A true gem in Coolidge Corner - this sprawling 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a large foyer, hardwood floors, three equally sized and large bedrooms with

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
32 Park St
32 Park Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
Available 09/01/20 Massive 2 bed in the heart of Coolidge! - Property Id: 289947 -Massive 2 bedroom at GORGEOUS courtyard building -No Broker Fee - Heat included -Pet Friendly ( inquire about rules) -Laundry on site - Blocks from the Heart of
City Guide for Brookline, MA

"I’m rich and smart, my home is charming, sense of irony well-honed. I buy used books and Britas, I snack on nuts and wine." (Jonathan Coulton, "Brookline")

Overlooking Boston, Brookline, Massachusetts has spent much of its history fighting tooth and nail against attempts to merge with its much larger (and much less refined!) neighbor, a stubbornness that has allowed it to keep its own unique history and develop its own identity. Brookline founded the first private golf club in America in 1882, which helped form the United States Golf Association. JFK was also born and baptized in Brookline. Brookline is also known for its beautiful parks, where residents like to sit back and relax after a hectic day -- when Massachusetts thaws out from winter, that is.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brookline? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brookline, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brookline apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

