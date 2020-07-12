/
coolidge corner
109 Apartments for rent in Coolidge Corner, Brookline, MA
17 Units Available
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
13 Units Available
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1109 sqft
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
10 Units Available
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
34 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,231
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,856
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
973 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
106 Units Available
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
188 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
10 Units Available
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,190
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
26 Units Available
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
814 sqft
Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock and 53-63 Parkman Streets.
60 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
4 Units Available
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
11 Units Available
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
23 Units Available
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,800
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
3 Units Available
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1540 sqft
The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen and a porch/sun.
7 Units Available
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,050
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.
2 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
1 Unit Available
50 Park St. 47S
50 Park St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1400 sqft
Unit 47S Available 09/01/20 * SEPT.* RENOV. HIGH END 2BR / 2 BATH * PARKING * - Property Id: 232865 **** VIDEO TOUR Available ****. (Please contact me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You). Available SEPTEMBER 1. COOLIDGE CORNER.
1 Unit Available
70 Centre St 7D
70 Centre St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Unit 7D Available 08/01/20 Sunny and Spacious Coolidge Corner pkg and balcony - Property Id: 314341 GORGEOUS 2 bedroom in a modern building in Coolidge Corner.
1 Unit Available
Marion Square
77 Marion Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,760
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Marion Square - Property Id: 313845 In unit laundry, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, central air, bamboo floors- what's not to like! Pets at an additional fee and garage parking based on availability.
1 Unit Available
1284 Beacon Street 201
1284 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,360
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pelham Hall - Property Id: 313831 Pelham Hall's beautifully restored 1920s-era marquee reaches out over Beacon Street welcoming its residents home.
1 Unit Available
66 Marshal St 6
66 Marshal St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1089 sqft
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Finishes in Longwood - Parking Incl.
1 Unit Available
14 Marion St 5
14 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 In the heart of Brookline! - Property Id: 298293 Pet Friendly renovated first floor studio right in between Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village. An excellent location with a grocery store steps away.
1 Unit Available
32 Park St
32 Park Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
Available 09/01/20 Massive 2 bed in the heart of Coolidge! - Property Id: 289947 -Massive 2 bedroom at GORGEOUS courtyard building -No Broker Fee - Heat included -Pet Friendly ( inquire about rules) -Laundry on site - Blocks from the Heart of
1 Unit Available
1100 Beacon St 4C
1100 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
990 sqft
Amory Gardens 2 bed 2 bath - Luxury Unit 7/1 - Property Id: 306231 Welcome home to Amory Gardens.
