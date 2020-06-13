/
94 Accessible Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA
Coolidge Corner
50 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Coolidge Corner
216 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
370 Woodland
370 Woodland Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
BROOKLINE Chestnut Hill's highly desired location.
Results within 1 mile of Brookline
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Allston
67 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,497
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,999
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
16 Units Available
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,840
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,568
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,508
1149 sqft
A stylish, urban location featuring private storage, an onsite Hubway station, and concierge service. Dog spa, car charging stations, and an expansive rooftop terrace. Fitness center and bbq area provided.
Mission Hill
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,697
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
St. Elizabeth's
42 Units Available
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
280 Units Available
Bower
771-775 Beacon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,788
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,188
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bower in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Allston
Contact for Availability
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
820 sqft
Welcome Home to [Property Name]!
Oak Hill
5 Units Available
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,995
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
Allston
11 Units Available
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of Allston's newest developments, 83 Gardner St. Apartments is located in the historic "Mahogany Row" truly embracing a Victorian-era charm with modernized design. 83 Gardner St.
Allston
2 Units Available
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2000 sqft
Recently constructed and featuring a host of modern amenities, the residences at 9 Gardner Terrace are located on a quiet cul-de-sac that is just one block from the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Brighton Avenue in Allston's Packard's
Allston
1 Unit Available
15 N Beacon Street Unit 215
15 North Beacon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
756 sqft
Available September 1st. You will love the 24 Hour concierge , fitness center, Roof deck with breathtaking views, and a pool to enjoy on the roof deck!!! This two bedroom with a lot of natural light is close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Brookline
Medford Street - The Neck
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
West End
18 Units Available
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
Columbia Point
215 Units Available
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,976
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,398
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
Chinatown - Leather District
56 Units Available
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,432
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,468
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,530
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,104
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
D Street - West Broadway
14 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
65 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,232
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,681
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
