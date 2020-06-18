All apartments in Brookline
Brookline, MA
Kent Street
Kent Street

169 Kent Street · (833) 956-8855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

169 Kent Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kent Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. If you enjoy nature, you will enjoy the many nearby natural parks and attractions that make Brookline an enjoyable area to live in. We have meticulously maintained grounds and common areas. All Brookline, MA apartment rentals feature a variety of floor plan options. Choose from studio, one and two bedroom units with free hot water and heat, cable ready hookups, on-site parking, energy saving appliances, a classic look and feel, and of course our friendly customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Additional cost, not included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kent Street have any available units?
Kent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does Kent Street have?
Some of Kent Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kent Street currently offering any rent specials?
Kent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kent Street pet-friendly?
No, Kent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does Kent Street offer parking?
Yes, Kent Street offers parking.
Does Kent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kent Street have a pool?
No, Kent Street does not have a pool.
Does Kent Street have accessible units?
No, Kent Street does not have accessible units.
Does Kent Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kent Street has units with dishwashers.
Does Kent Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kent Street has units with air conditioning.
