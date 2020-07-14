Hamilton Road Apartments.

Amenities

The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen and a porch/sun. The perfect side street location is just three blocks from Commonwealth Avenue, the MBTA Green line and Star Market. Plus- the Boston University campus is just 1/4 mile away. Additional amenities include on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and available on-site parking.