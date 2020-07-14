All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Hamilton Road Apartments

26 Hamilton Road · (617) 712-2635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Hamilton Road, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 2

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 2

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 2

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Road Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
online portal
The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen and a porch/sun. The perfect side street location is just three blocks from Commonwealth Avenue, the MBTA Green line and Star Market. Plus- the Boston University campus is just 1/4 mile away. Additional amenities include on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and available on-site parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $90 amenity fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer surface lot parking for $175. Please call us for more information. Parking garage: $135/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hamilton Road Apartments have any available units?
Hamilton Road Apartments has 3 units available starting at $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hamilton Road Apartments have?
Some of Hamilton Road Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Road Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Road Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Road Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Hamilton Road Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does Hamilton Road Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Road Apartments offers parking.
Does Hamilton Road Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hamilton Road Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Road Apartments have a pool?
No, Hamilton Road Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hamilton Road Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Road Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Road Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamilton Road Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hamilton Road Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hamilton Road Apartments has units with air conditioning.

