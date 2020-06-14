103 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with hardwood floors
"I’m rich and smart, my home is charming, sense of irony well-honed. I buy used books and Britas, I snack on nuts and wine." (Jonathan Coulton, "Brookline")
Overlooking Boston, Brookline, Massachusetts has spent much of its history fighting tooth and nail against attempts to merge with its much larger (and much less refined!) neighbor, a stubbornness that has allowed it to keep its own unique history and develop its own identity. Brookline founded the first private golf club in America in 1882, which helped form the United States Golf Association. JFK was also born and baptized in Brookline. Brookline is also known for its beautiful parks, where residents like to sit back and relax after a hectic day -- when Massachusetts thaws out from winter, that is.
Having trouble with Craigslist Brookline? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brookline renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.