Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brookline renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,275
1355 sqft
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coolidge Corner
50 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coolidge Corner
13 Units Available
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,620
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coolidge Corner
10 Units Available
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coolidge Corner
11 Units Available
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Brookline Village
20 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Coolidge Corner
216 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coolidge Corner
4 Units Available
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
$
Coolidge Corner
3 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
Coolidge Corner
25 Units Available
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,800
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
$
Coolidge Corner
7 Units Available
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,050
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1540 sqft
The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal-sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, and a porch/sun room.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 18 at 06:01pm
$
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock Street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
50 Park St. 47S
50 Park St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1400 sqft
Unit 47S Available 09/01/20 * SEPT.* RENOV. HIGH END 2BR / 2 BATH * PARKING * - Property Id: 232865 **** VIDEO TOUR Available ****. (Please contact me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You). Available SEPTEMBER 1. COOLIDGE CORNER.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
101 MONMOUTH ST. 414S
101 Monmouth St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* MOD 1 BR * CONCIERGE * POOL * BALCONY * - Property Id: 175501 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available APRIL 15 (or MAY 1).

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
175 Harvard St 4
175 Harvard St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Unit 4 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 bed apartment for 9/1 - Property Id: 291790 Spacious apartment with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
97 Marion St. 2S
97 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,600
277 sqft
*** GREAT VALUE for COOLIDGE CORNER STUDIO!! *** - Property Id: 271213 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available NOW (JUNE).

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1445 Beacon 212
1445 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
Unit 212 Available 07/03/20 Brookline 1 bed steps to T and close to Longwood - Property Id: 248250 ~NO FEE~ Coolidge Corner 1 bed with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, central A/C, and ample closet space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
122 Babcock St 24A
122 Babcock St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
730 sqft
Unit 24A Available 08/01/20 NO FEE, Pet Friendly Coolidge Corner One Bed - 8/1 - Property Id: 288754 No Broker Fee, Dog Friendly! Available 8/1, this large and sunny one bedroom sits on quiet Babcock street, a 5 minute walk to the B line and a 10

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1748 Beacon St 10
1748 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
922 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/01/20 Parking Included! Spacious and Open 2 bed - 9/1 - Property Id: 284109 Not to be missed - PARKING INCLUDED! Spacious and underpriced garden level 2 bed in a Brookline registered historic building - perfect commuter

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Chapel St A508
20 Chapel Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,435
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bed quick walk to Longwood - Property Id: 261658 Great mix of modern and classic with this gorgeous Brookline 1 bed apartment less than a 10 minute walk to Longwood Medical area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
69 Sherman Rd
69 Sherman Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
785 sqft
Chestnut Hill 1 bed duplex - Property Id: 256953 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
City Guide for Brookline, MA

"I’m rich and smart, my home is charming, sense of irony well-honed. I buy used books and Britas, I snack on nuts and wine." (Jonathan Coulton, "Brookline")

Overlooking Boston, Brookline, Massachusetts has spent much of its history fighting tooth and nail against attempts to merge with its much larger (and much less refined!) neighbor, a stubbornness that has allowed it to keep its own unique history and develop its own identity. Brookline founded the first private golf club in America in 1882, which helped form the United States Golf Association. JFK was also born and baptized in Brookline. Brookline is also known for its beautiful parks, where residents like to sit back and relax after a hectic day -- when Massachusetts thaws out from winter, that is.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brookline? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brookline, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brookline renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

