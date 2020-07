Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need. Located in the desirable neighborhood of Brookline, you'll have a variety of well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment options with all of the space you need for daily living. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness facility for exercising, a 24-hour concierge service and a theater room where you can watch the latest flicks or games with friends and family. For ultimate convenience, heat and hot water are included in the price of your rent. Each home here at Dexter Park provides you with excellent views of the city and surrounding area. Feel free to bring along your furry companion as pets are allowed within the community. Located next to fine dining, shops and all of life's amenities, you'll truly have everything when you reside here.