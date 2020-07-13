/
145 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Brookline, MA
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
60 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
22 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,000
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
14 Marion St 5
14 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 In the heart of Brookline! - Property Id: 298293 Pet Friendly renovated first floor studio right in between Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village. An excellent location with a grocery store steps away.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
198 Saint Paul
198 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,635
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NEW BATH & KITCHEN!!Studio1 AVAILABLE IN A COOLIDGE CORNER.. RENT INCLUDED HEAT AND HOTWATER. UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS,LOTS OF WINDOWS & TOP FLOOR. EASY WALK TO LONGWOOD, TRADER JOES, RESTAURANTS & C GREENLINE. PARKING IS ADDITIONAL 200 DOLLARS.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
61 Thatcher St.
61 Thatcher Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A steal of a deal! Brookline 1 bedroom apartment with an off street parking spot for $2000 a month! Heat and hot water is included and the unit is pet friendly! Laundry is available onsite.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1129 Beacon St 1
1129 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Sun-Filled Studio Along Beacon Street - Property Id: 268803 Spacious studio along Beacon street - affordable and well-maintained, the perfect location for an easy commute to Longwood or downtown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1064 Beacon St D
1064 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
625 sqft
Unit D Available 09/01/20 Brookine,park Drive area - Property Id: 273456 Garden style ,quiet rear unit with lots of windows, Ceiling Fans,Portable A/C,storage rm., good lighting, Eat. kitchen,D/D gas stove ,granite counters, engineered floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
122 Park St Apt 22
122 Park Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 - One bedroom apartment for rent on Park Street in Brookline. - Around the corner from green line T stop and bus connections. - High ceilings. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included. - Laundry in the Building.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cleveland Circle
1909 Beacon St.
1909 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
252 Mason Ter.
252 Mason Terrace, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
28 Juniper St.
28 Juniper Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
680 sqft
Spacious 1BR near Longwood Medical Area and the Brookline Village D-Line T Stop! Hardwood flooring throughout, living room with an additional sun room, good sized bedroom and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
94 Marion St
94 Marion Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
384 sqft
ALL NEW IN 2015, in the heart of Coolidge Corner, walk to Longwood Medical, excellent location, on the Green "C" sub express train line, a short walk to Longwood Medical Area, Brookline Village, restaurants, university, nightlife, a truly fantastic
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
72 Cypress st.
72 Cypress Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
375 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished front-facing 1 BED apartment in desirable Brookline Village. The unit features hardwood floors, an updated bathroom, kitchen. Electricity, heat, hot water included in the rent. Flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
32 Winchester St
32 Winchester Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
410 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Second floor 1 bedroom at coolidge corner in Brookline. The location doesn't get any better than this! This condo is close shops, restaurants and public transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1386 Beacon St
1386 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
Affordable junior 1 bed, 1 bath located in Brookline. steps from Coolidge Corner, Heat & Hot Water included, and Laundry in building. Amenities include Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
63 Thatcher St.
63 Thatcher Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
545 sqft
A steal of a deal! Brookline 1 bedroom apartment with an off street parking spot for $2000 a month! Heat and hot water is included and the unit is pet friendly! Laundry is available onsite.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
97 Marion St. 2S
97 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,600
277 sqft
*** GREAT VALUE for COOLIDGE CORNER STUDIO!! *** - Property Id: 271213 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available NOW (JULY).
Results within 1 mile of Brookline
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,195
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local grocery shops and public parks, this beautiful complex offers a variety of floor plans, hardwood floors, large windows, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
50 Units Available
Allston
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with open-layout kitchens, spacious closets and modern appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and assigned parking, among other amenities. Five minutes from MBTA Green Line.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Oak Square
4 Elko St
4 Elko St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
756 sqft
Sitting in downtown Brighton, this beautiful complex offers a selection of amenities and proximity to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Features include cable hookups, dishwashers, disposals, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
