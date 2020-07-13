Apartment List
145 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Brookline, MA

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
60 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
22 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,000
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
14 Marion St 5
14 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 In the heart of Brookline! - Property Id: 298293 Pet Friendly renovated first floor studio right in between Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village. An excellent location with a grocery store steps away.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
198 Saint Paul
198 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,635
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NEW BATH & KITCHEN!!Studio1 AVAILABLE IN A COOLIDGE CORNER.. RENT INCLUDED HEAT AND HOTWATER. UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS,LOTS OF WINDOWS & TOP FLOOR. EASY WALK TO LONGWOOD, TRADER JOES, RESTAURANTS & C GREENLINE. PARKING IS ADDITIONAL 200 DOLLARS.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
61 Thatcher St.
61 Thatcher Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A steal of a deal! Brookline 1 bedroom apartment with an off street parking spot for $2000 a month! Heat and hot water is included and the unit is pet friendly! Laundry is available onsite.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1129 Beacon St 1
1129 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Sun-Filled Studio Along Beacon Street - Property Id: 268803 Spacious studio along Beacon street - affordable and well-maintained, the perfect location for an easy commute to Longwood or downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1064 Beacon St D
1064 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
625 sqft
Unit D Available 09/01/20 Brookine,park Drive area - Property Id: 273456 Garden style ,quiet rear unit with lots of windows, Ceiling Fans,Portable A/C,storage rm., good lighting, Eat. kitchen,D/D gas stove ,granite counters, engineered floors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
122 Park St Apt 22
122 Park Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 - One bedroom apartment for rent on Park Street in Brookline. - Around the corner from green line T stop and bus connections. - High ceilings. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included. - Laundry in the Building.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cleveland Circle
1909 Beacon St.
1909 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
252 Mason Ter.
252 Mason Terrace, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
28 Juniper St.
28 Juniper Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
680 sqft
Spacious 1BR near Longwood Medical Area and the Brookline Village D-Line T Stop! Hardwood flooring throughout, living room with an additional sun room, good sized bedroom and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
94 Marion St
94 Marion Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
384 sqft
ALL NEW IN 2015, in the heart of Coolidge Corner, walk to Longwood Medical, excellent location, on the Green "C" sub express train line, a short walk to Longwood Medical Area, Brookline Village, restaurants, university, nightlife, a truly fantastic

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
72 Cypress st.
72 Cypress Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
375 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished front-facing 1 BED apartment in desirable Brookline Village. The unit features hardwood floors, an updated bathroom, kitchen. Electricity, heat, hot water included in the rent. Flexible lease terms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
32 Winchester St
32 Winchester Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
410 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Second floor 1 bedroom at coolidge corner in Brookline. The location doesn't get any better than this! This condo is close shops, restaurants and public transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1386 Beacon St
1386 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
Affordable junior 1 bed, 1 bath located in Brookline. steps from Coolidge Corner, Heat & Hot Water included, and Laundry in building. Amenities include Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
63 Thatcher St.
63 Thatcher Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
545 sqft
A steal of a deal! Brookline 1 bedroom apartment with an off street parking spot for $2000 a month! Heat and hot water is included and the unit is pet friendly! Laundry is available onsite.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
97 Marion St. 2S
97 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,600
277 sqft
*** GREAT VALUE for COOLIDGE CORNER STUDIO!! *** - Property Id: 271213 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available NOW (JULY).
Results within 1 mile of Brookline
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,195
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local grocery shops and public parks, this beautiful complex offers a variety of floor plans, hardwood floors, large windows, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
50 Units Available
Allston
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with open-layout kitchens, spacious closets and modern appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and assigned parking, among other amenities. Five minutes from MBTA Green Line.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Oak Square
4 Elko St
4 Elko St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
756 sqft
Sitting in downtown Brighton, this beautiful complex offers a selection of amenities and proximity to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Features include cable hookups, dishwashers, disposals, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.

