apartments with pool
158 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with pool
16 Units Available
Brookline Village
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1168 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
10 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
26 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
814 sqft
Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock and 53-63 Parkman Streets.
22 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,000
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
101 Monmouth St
101 Monmouth Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
No brokers' fees - Spacious and open 2 bed, 2 bathroom unit located perfectly at the intersection of Boston and Brookline in the lower Beacon / St. Mary's neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
103 Monmouth St
103 Monmouth Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Pool, doorman, package receptionist - Property Id: 306527 We are now approaching the end of the rental season so if you are still needing to find a place, I can help you as we are seeing place rent and not much coming in.
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
14 Homer Street
14 Homer Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
This completely renovated duplex apartment has lovely hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, carpeted finished basement perfect for family room, spare bedroom, home office, etc.
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
99 POND Ave.
99 Pond Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South facing unit in the Brookhouse featuring hardwood floors, gas cooking, central ac, granite counter tops, open floor plan, enclosed balcony fantastic for someone who has always dreamed about having a sunroom.
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
1731 Beacon
1731 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Watch the sunset from this stunning 2 bed penthouse condominium in the highly sought-after modern hi-rise luxury elevator building, Regency Park! Rarely available, Located 1 block from Brookline's Washington Sq, this unit has 2 great sized bedrooms,
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
22 Chestnut Pl.
22 Chestnut Place, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,700
824 sqft
HEAT, HOT WATER , AIR CONDITIONING,COOKING GAS AND CONVENIENT PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! SUNNY one bedroom set in Chestnut Place Condominiums.
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
1530 Beacon St 1008
1530 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1200 sqft
Luxury 10th Floor 2 Bedroom - Rooftop Pool - Property Id: 308798 NO FEE - Welcome home to a tenth floor luxury unit at the Barclay on Beacon.
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
60 Longwood Ave.
60 Longwood Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South facing sunny one bedroom available in one of the finest luxury buildings in Coolidge Corner! Unit features great floor plan, with a spacious livingroom & bedroom, lots of closets and extra storage bin in basement, expansive balcony, Building
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
33 Pond Ave.
33 Pond Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1005 sqft
This newly updated condo is situated in a high rise condo building with a pool, gym, tennis courts, concierge and 24 hour security. The unit comes with 1 parking spot and heat & hot water are included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
50 Longwood Ave
50 Longwood Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bed, 1.5 bath condo in full service luxury hi-rise building, located in heart of Coolidge Corner near Longwood medical area. Live in style and luxury just minutes to Trader Joes, restaurants, shops and green line stations (C and D).
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
20 Webster St.
20 Webster Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://listing3d.
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
111 Sumner Rd.
111 Sumner Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
1800 sqft
Home has a real English feel to it with Hardwood Floors, Beamed Ceilings, Fireplace and Ample Living Space. Relax in the backyard or sit and read on the front porch in the summer. Open the French doors to the private balcony.
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
Winchester House
19 Winchester St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
698 sqft
Unit 8th Available 09/01/20 top floor with balcony! pool! and more - Property Id: 314448 Beautiful 8th floor one bedroom apartment available for 9/1! Boasting with sunlight and facing Winchester St with your private balcony! Exclusively, this
Results within 1 mile of Brookline
19 Units Available
Cambridgeport
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,120
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
56 Units Available
Mission Hill
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
67 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
9 Units Available
Jamaica Hills - Pond
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,290
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
28 Units Available
Mission Hill
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,401
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,304
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
42 Units Available
Allston
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1135 sqft
Located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and I-90. Close to Boston University. On-site pool, laundry facilities and green space. Discounted gym memberships. Homes include hardwood flooring and ample storage.
280 Units Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Bower
771-775 Beacon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,788
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,188
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bower in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
