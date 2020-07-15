259 Studio Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA
Coolidge Corner
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Coolidge Corner
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Coolidge Corner
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,050
320 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.
Coolidge Corner
14 Marion St 5
14 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,000
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 In the heart of Brookline! - Property Id: 298293 Pet Friendly renovated first floor studio right in between Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village. An excellent location with a grocery store steps away.
Brookline Village
44 Washington St.
44 Washington Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,400
500 sqft
Furnished studio in BrookHouse Condominium - just walking distance to Longwood Medical! This is a residential apartment in a luxury living, self-contained community. Close to Brookline Village and Bostons beautiful Emerald Necklace parkland.
Coolidge Corner
198 Saint Paul
198 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,635
300 sqft
NEW BATH & KITCHEN!!Studio1 AVAILABLE IN A COOLIDGE CORNER.. RENT INCLUDED HEAT AND HOTWATER. UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS,LOTS OF WINDOWS & TOP FLOOR. EASY WALK TO LONGWOOD, TRADER JOES, RESTAURANTS & C GREENLINE. PARKING IS ADDITIONAL 200 DOLLARS.
Cleveland Circle
1909 Beacon St.
1909 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Washington Square
252 Mason Ter.
252 Mason Terrace, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Coolidge Corner
94 Marion St
94 Marion Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
384 sqft
ALL NEW IN 2015, in the heart of Coolidge Corner, walk to Longwood Medical, excellent location, on the Green "C" sub express train line, a short walk to Longwood Medical Area, Brookline Village, restaurants, university, nightlife, a truly fantastic
Coolidge Corner
97 Marion St. 2S
97 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,600
277 sqft
*** GREAT VALUE for COOLIDGE CORNER STUDIO!! *** - Property Id: 271213 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available NOW (JULY).
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,475
250 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Cambridgeport
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,775
499 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,999
475 sqft
A stylish, urban location featuring private storage, an onsite Hubway station, and concierge service. Dog spa, car charging stations, and an expansive rooftop terrace. Fitness center and bbq area provided.
Cambridgeport
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,115
766 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Mission Hill
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,444
509 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Jamaica Hills - Pond
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,290
541 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Mission Hill
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Coolidge Corner
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,231
559 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Allston
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
392 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes feature spacious floor plans and in-unit dishwashers. Residents have access to 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Brighton Avenue is just a block away.
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
St. Elizabeth's
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,195
430 sqft
Located just minutes from local grocery shops and public parks, this beautiful complex offers a variety of floor plans, hardwood floors, large windows, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, and more.
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Bower
771-775 Beacon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,788
563 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bower in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
