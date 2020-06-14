293 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with garage
"I’m rich and smart, my home is charming, sense of irony well-honed. I buy used books and Britas, I snack on nuts and wine." (Jonathan Coulton, "Brookline")
Overlooking Boston, Brookline, Massachusetts has spent much of its history fighting tooth and nail against attempts to merge with its much larger (and much less refined!) neighbor, a stubbornness that has allowed it to keep its own unique history and develop its own identity. Brookline founded the first private golf club in America in 1882, which helped form the United States Golf Association. JFK was also born and baptized in Brookline. Brookline is also known for its beautiful parks, where residents like to sit back and relax after a hectic day -- when Massachusetts thaws out from winter, that is.
Having trouble with Craigslist Brookline? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Brookline apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.