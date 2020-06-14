Apartment List
/
MA
/
brookline
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

293 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with garage

Brookline apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,275
1355 sqft
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
$
Coolidge Corner
216 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
$
Coolidge Corner
3 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
$
Coolidge Corner
25 Units Available
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,800
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1540 sqft
The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal-sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, and a porch/sun room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
25 Holly Ln.
25 Holly Lane, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1042 sqft
Chestnut Hill gem! This stunning high first floor condominium is located on a lovely tree lined street and is in move in condition.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
100 Marion
100 Marion Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Coolidge Corner full service 2 bed 1 bath includes HEAT and HOT WATER and 1 heated garage parking spot.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
100 Summit Ave.
100 Summit Avenue, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2765 sqft
Four bedroom, 2.5 bath single family with a 2 car garage and ample parking for August 1. Many updates including refinished hardwood floors, new baths and CENTRAL AIR. Laundry in master bath. Working fireplace. Huge deck and yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
370 Woodland
370 Woodland Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
BROOKLINE Chestnut Hill's highly desired location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
50 Longwood Ave.
50 Longwood Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny & Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart of Coolidge Corner Brookline! This Building Is Professionally Managed And Features 24/7 Concierge, Onsite Building Manager, Newly Renovated Lobby, Fitness Room, Outdoor Pool + Patio Area, Laundry,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Webster St.
20 Webster Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://listing3d.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1731 Beacon
1731 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Watch the sunset from this stunning 2 bed penthouse condominium in the highly sought-after modern hi-rise luxury elevator building, Regency Park! Rarely available, Located 1 block from Brookline's Washington Sq, this unit has 2 great sized bedrooms,

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
55 Harvard Ave.
55 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom, Coolidge Corner, 7 Minutes to the C or D line, Prof Managed Building, On-site super, Landscaped Courtyard, Quiet Street with a park, Hardwood floors throughout, Great light, Lots of closet space. Bedrooms have air conditioners.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
999 Chestnut Hill
999 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in prime Chestnut Hill location. Newer construction, no lead paint, beautifully landscaped and meticulously maintained. Updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
99 POND Ave.
99 Pond Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhouse featuring hardwood floors, gas cooking, central ac, updated kitchen,large open floor plan, en.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
111 Sumner Rd.
111 Sumner Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
1800 sqft
Home has a real English feel to it with Hardwood Floors, Beamed Ceilings, Fireplace and Ample Living Space. Relax in the backyard or sit and read on the front porch in the summer. Open the French doors to the private balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1856 Beacon St 6F
1856 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
Luxury Townhouse-Style 2-Floor Condo for Rent - Property Id: 266659 NO BROKER FEE "Townhouse" style layout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
127 Beaconsfield Rd v
127 Beaconsfield Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Laundry in unit, Near T, BC, Longwood, BU - Property Id: 297511 - Available 9/1 - Rarely available! End-unit, multi-level 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse. Sun-washed through central skylight and windows on three walls.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1445 Beacon 212
1445 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
Unit 212 Available 07/03/20 Brookline 1 bed steps to T and close to Longwood - Property Id: 248250 ~NO FEE~ Coolidge Corner 1 bed with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, central A/C, and ample closet space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1600 Beacon St 506v
1600 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Unit 506v Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water inc, Garage inc, No broker fee - Property Id: 277558 - Available 9/1 - Heat and hot water included **No broker fee** - Parking included (one garage spot) - Elevator - Driscoll School District - Green Line

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
30 Stearns
30 Stearns Road, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1075 sqft
Welcome to 30 Stearns Rd #205 Brookline! IN PERSON SHOWINGS BEGIN JULY 1st. Ready for move in 7/1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
295 Walnut
295 Walnut Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Deleaded 2 beds 1 bath in a 2 family dwelling. Walk to everything: Train, high school, shops, stores and Longwood Medical Area. Easy access to highway. Renovated kitchen with pantry/office area.
City Guide for Brookline, MA

"I’m rich and smart, my home is charming, sense of irony well-honed. I buy used books and Britas, I snack on nuts and wine." (Jonathan Coulton, "Brookline")

Overlooking Boston, Brookline, Massachusetts has spent much of its history fighting tooth and nail against attempts to merge with its much larger (and much less refined!) neighbor, a stubbornness that has allowed it to keep its own unique history and develop its own identity. Brookline founded the first private golf club in America in 1882, which helped form the United States Golf Association. JFK was also born and baptized in Brookline. Brookline is also known for its beautiful parks, where residents like to sit back and relax after a hectic day -- when Massachusetts thaws out from winter, that is.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brookline? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brookline, MA

Brookline apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookline 3 BedroomsBrookline Accessible ApartmentsBrookline Apartments under $1,600Brookline Apartments under $1,800
Brookline Apartments under $2,000Brookline Apartments with BalconyBrookline Apartments with GarageBrookline Apartments with GymBrookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Apartments with PoolBrookline Apartments with Washer-DryerBrookline Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrookline Furnished ApartmentsBrookline Pet Friendly PlacesBrookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music