293 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with garage

"I’m rich and smart, my home is charming, sense of irony well-honed. I buy used books and Britas, I snack on nuts and wine." (Jonathan Coulton, "Brookline")

Overlooking Boston, Brookline, Massachusetts has spent much of its history fighting tooth and nail against attempts to merge with its much larger (and much less refined!) neighbor, a stubbornness that has allowed it to keep its own unique history and develop its own identity. Brookline founded the first private golf club in America in 1882, which helped form the United States Golf Association. JFK was also born and baptized in Brookline. Brookline is also known for its beautiful parks, where residents like to sit back and relax after a hectic day -- when Massachusetts thaws out from winter, that is.

