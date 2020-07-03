All apartments in Brookline
1443 Beacon Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

1443 Beacon Street

1443 Beacon St · (833) 420-6457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 514 · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. Nov 1

$4,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1443 Beacon Street.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
gym
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. In vibrant Coolidge Corner area, 1443 Beacon offers the ultimate in sophisticated living. These spacious apartments offer the finest amenities and easy access to the best of Brookline. Located close to everything, with MBTA access blocks away, 1443 Beacon has tastefully appointed 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, the independent movie theater, Trader Joe's steps away, and so much more! This part of Brookline has a neighborhood feel, and you'll love exploring on foot.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: $300/month (reserved).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 Beacon Street have any available units?
1443 Beacon Street has 10 units available starting at $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1443 Beacon Street have?
Some of 1443 Beacon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1443 Beacon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1443 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1443 Beacon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1443 Beacon Street offers parking.
Does 1443 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 Beacon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 Beacon Street have a pool?
Yes, 1443 Beacon Street has a pool.
Does 1443 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 1443 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 Beacon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1443 Beacon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1443 Beacon Street has units with air conditioning.
