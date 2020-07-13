Longwood Towers

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking garage internet access key fob access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments* Built in 1924, it served as one of the most luxurious & prestigious residential hotels. Over the course of its existence, the 3 Gothic-style brick towers comprising the property have been renovated to update the interiors and preserve their distinctive architectural style. Close to the T and medical area, fitness center, community room w/ free wi-fi, elevator, zip car onsite, courtyard picnic area, controlled access, valet parking available, unit keyless entry, heat/hot water included, washer/dryer in units..more!