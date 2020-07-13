All apartments in Brookline
Longwood Towers

20 Chapel St · (833) 766-5021
Rent Special
Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments
Location

20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A0306 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit A0508 · Avail. now

$3,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit A0406 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A0801 · Avail. now

$5,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Unit A0901 · Avail. now

$5,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longwood Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments* Built in 1924, it served as one of the most luxurious & prestigious residential hotels. Over the course of its existence, the 3 Gothic-style brick towers comprising the property have been renovated to update the interiors and preserve their distinctive architectural style. Close to the T and medical area, fitness center, community room w/ free wi-fi, elevator, zip car onsite, courtyard picnic area, controlled access, valet parking available, unit keyless entry, heat/hot water included, washer/dryer in units..more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 40 lbs.
Cats
rent: $45/month per cat
Parking Details: Parking garage: $225/month (reserved).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Longwood Towers have any available units?
Longwood Towers has 14 units available starting at $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Longwood Towers have?
Some of Longwood Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Longwood Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Longwood Towers is offering the following rent specials: Two Months Free Rent on Select Apartments
Is Longwood Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Longwood Towers is pet friendly.
Does Longwood Towers offer parking?
Yes, Longwood Towers offers parking.
Does Longwood Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Longwood Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Longwood Towers have a pool?
No, Longwood Towers does not have a pool.
Does Longwood Towers have accessible units?
No, Longwood Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Longwood Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Longwood Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Longwood Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Longwood Towers has units with air conditioning.
