244 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
13 Units Available
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
51 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
$
Coolidge Corner
3 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
$
Coolidge Corner
218 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
10 Units Available
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
Coolidge Corner
26 Units Available
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
Coolidge Corner
7 Units Available
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 18 at 06:01pm
$
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock Street.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
4 Units Available
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
11 Units Available
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
690 Washington St 2
690 Washington Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Charming and Sunny Home in Washington Square - Property Id: 277665 Large and sunny second floor of a multi-family home. Plenty of character and built-in features included, with large bedrooms and an inviting layout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
19 Englewood Ave 5v
19 Englewood Ave, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
Unit 5v Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water AND Parking included, Near T, BC - Property Id: 295627 - Available 9/1 ** Video available! ** - Heat and hot water included - One parking space included! - Dining Room - Laundry in the building - Call/text

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
50 Park St. 47S
50 Park St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1400 sqft
Unit 47S Available 09/01/20 * SEPT.* RENOV. HIGH END 2BR / 2 BATH * PARKING * - Property Id: 232865 **** VIDEO TOUR Available ****. (Please contact me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You). Available SEPTEMBER 1. COOLIDGE CORNER.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1475 Beacon St 5th Floor
1475 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit 5th Floor Available 09/01/20 Nice 1 bed + study - Property Id: 293413 Beautiful one bed plus office or bedroom. Located right in the heart of Coolidge Corner, located on Beacon St. Heat an dHot water included. Elevator building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
175 Harvard St 4
175 Harvard St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Unit 4 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 bed apartment for 9/1 - Property Id: 291790 Spacious apartment with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1748 Beacon St 10
1748 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
922 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/01/20 Parking Included! Spacious and Open 2 bed - 9/1 - Property Id: 284109 Not to be missed - PARKING INCLUDED! Spacious and underpriced garden level 2 bed in a Brookline registered historic building - perfect commuter

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
124 Babcock Street 25
124 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1250 sqft
Unit 25 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, H&HW, Pets ok! - Property Id: 281834 Beautiful courtyard building in Coolidge Corner. Professionally managed and landscaped routinely! This 2 bed is available for August 1st.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
14 Leverett St 2
14 Leverett Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
759 sqft
Hidden Gem In Brookline Village - D Line, 6/1 - Property Id: 276655 Located in the heart of Brookline Village, this 2 bedroom unit has a large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, disposal, and granite countertops, exposed brick accents, tons of sunlight,

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1600 Beacon St 506v
1600 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Unit 506v Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water inc, Garage inc, No broker fee - Property Id: 277558 - Available 9/1 - Heat and hot water included **No broker fee** - Parking included (one garage spot) - Elevator - Driscoll School District - Green Line

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1856 Beacon St 6F
1856 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
Luxury Townhouse-Style 2-Floor Condo for Rent - Property Id: 266659 NO BROKER FEE "Townhouse" style layout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
66 Marshal St 6
66 Marshal St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1089 sqft
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Finishes in Longwood - Parking Incl.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
1834 Beacon St 2
1834 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
855 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2 b. Brookline - Property Id: 116935 Very nice and cozy condo on Beacon St ,near Cl. Cirk. in Brookline.

