2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
244 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
13 Units Available
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
51 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Coolidge Corner
3 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Coolidge Corner
218 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
10 Units Available
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Coolidge Corner
26 Units Available
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Coolidge Corner
7 Units Available
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.
Last updated July 18 at 06:01pm
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock Street.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
4 Units Available
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coolidge Corner
11 Units Available
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
690 Washington St 2
690 Washington Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Charming and Sunny Home in Washington Square - Property Id: 277665 Large and sunny second floor of a multi-family home. Plenty of character and built-in features included, with large bedrooms and an inviting layout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
19 Englewood Ave 5v
19 Englewood Ave, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
Unit 5v Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water AND Parking included, Near T, BC - Property Id: 295627 - Available 9/1 ** Video available! ** - Heat and hot water included - One parking space included! - Dining Room - Laundry in the building - Call/text
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
50 Park St. 47S
50 Park St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1400 sqft
Unit 47S Available 09/01/20 * SEPT.* RENOV. HIGH END 2BR / 2 BATH * PARKING * - Property Id: 232865 **** VIDEO TOUR Available ****. (Please contact me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You). Available SEPTEMBER 1. COOLIDGE CORNER.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1475 Beacon St 5th Floor
1475 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit 5th Floor Available 09/01/20 Nice 1 bed + study - Property Id: 293413 Beautiful one bed plus office or bedroom. Located right in the heart of Coolidge Corner, located on Beacon St. Heat an dHot water included. Elevator building.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
175 Harvard St 4
175 Harvard St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Unit 4 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 bed apartment for 9/1 - Property Id: 291790 Spacious apartment with hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1748 Beacon St 10
1748 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
922 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/01/20 Parking Included! Spacious and Open 2 bed - 9/1 - Property Id: 284109 Not to be missed - PARKING INCLUDED! Spacious and underpriced garden level 2 bed in a Brookline registered historic building - perfect commuter
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
124 Babcock Street 25
124 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1250 sqft
Unit 25 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, H&HW, Pets ok! - Property Id: 281834 Beautiful courtyard building in Coolidge Corner. Professionally managed and landscaped routinely! This 2 bed is available for August 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
14 Leverett St 2
14 Leverett Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
759 sqft
Hidden Gem In Brookline Village - D Line, 6/1 - Property Id: 276655 Located in the heart of Brookline Village, this 2 bedroom unit has a large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, disposal, and granite countertops, exposed brick accents, tons of sunlight,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1600 Beacon St 506v
1600 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Unit 506v Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water inc, Garage inc, No broker fee - Property Id: 277558 - Available 9/1 - Heat and hot water included **No broker fee** - Parking included (one garage spot) - Elevator - Driscoll School District - Green Line
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1856 Beacon St 6F
1856 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
Luxury Townhouse-Style 2-Floor Condo for Rent - Property Id: 266659 NO BROKER FEE "Townhouse" style layout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
66 Marshal St 6
66 Marshal St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1089 sqft
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Finishes in Longwood - Parking Incl.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
1834 Beacon St 2
1834 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
855 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2 b. Brookline - Property Id: 116935 Very nice and cozy condo on Beacon St ,near Cl. Cirk. in Brookline.
