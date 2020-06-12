/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
274 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Coolidge Corner
3 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coolidge Corner
4 Units Available
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
Coolidge Corner
218 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
25 Holly Ln.
25 Holly Lane, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1042 sqft
Chestnut Hill gem! This stunning high first floor condominium is located on a lovely tree lined street and is in move in condition.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1601 Beacon St.
1601 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1553 sqft
This is a Washington Sq. landmark building and Kingston REM is proud to bring to you the ONLY rental in this boutique condo building! The Kinckerbocker located at 1601 Beacon St. This 3rd floor unit offers an extremely spacious layout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Stearns
20 Stearns Road, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
950 sqft
Very nice unit in the heart of Coolidge Corner. Spacious unit with new floors throughout the unit. There are Two bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. There is a balcony off of the living room. There is a dishwasher in the kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1618 Beacon St.
1618 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
888 sqft
TEXT ME FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! THIS AMAZING BEACON STREET BROWNSTONE AVAILABLE FOR RENT NOW!!! LOCATED RIGHT IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON SQ. GORGEOUS NEW KITCHEN BRAND NEW FLOORING JUST RENOVATED 2 BED 2 BATH GREAT PRICE !!!! Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
2 SAINT PAUL St.
2 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1305 sqft
FABULOUS FRONT FACING CORNER UNIT IN COOLIDGE CORNER! THE UNIT FEATURES WASHER DRYER IN UNIT, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL AC,HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
94 University Rd.
94 University Road, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1104 sqft
Stunning and bright 2BR/2Bath on University Rd. (quiet, tree-lined residential street) close to public transportation.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Webster St.
20 Webster Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://listing3d.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
999 Chestnut Hill
999 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in prime Chestnut Hill location. Newer construction, no lead paint, beautifully landscaped and meticulously maintained. Updated kitchen and baths.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1731 Beacon
1731 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1067 sqft
Watch the sunset from this stunning 2 bed penthouse condominium in the highly sought-after modern hi-rise luxury elevator building, Regency Park! Rarely available, Located 1 block from Brookline's Washington Sq, this unit has 2 great sized bedrooms,
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
26 Holly Ln.
26 Holly Lane, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1122 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
227 Summit Ave.
227 Summit Avenue, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1306 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom, two full bath condo rental at "The Grand" condo building centrally located in Brookline in the Driscol School district.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
50 Park St. 47S
50 Park St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1400 sqft
Unit 47S Available 09/01/20 * SEPT.* RENOV. HIGH END 2BR / 2 BATH * PARKING * - Property Id: 232865 **** VIDEO TOUR Available ****. (Please contact me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You). Available SEPTEMBER 1. COOLIDGE CORNER.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1600 Beacon St 506v
1600 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Unit 506v Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water inc, Garage inc, No broker fee - Property Id: 277558 - Available 9/1 - Heat and hot water included **No broker fee** - Parking included (one garage spot) - Elevator - Driscoll School District - Green Line
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1856 Beacon St 6F
1856 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
Luxury Townhouse-Style 2-Floor Condo for Rent - Property Id: 266659 NO BROKER FEE "Townhouse" style layout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
57 Saint Paul
57 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1170 sqft
Prime 2-bedroom / 1.5-bathroom condo on St. Paul Street. Two levels of living space, Sunny living room, kitchen, w/half bath on first floor, two large bedrooms/full bath on second floor.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
30 Stearns
30 Stearns Road, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1075 sqft
Welcome to 30 Stearns Rd #205 Brookline! IN PERSON SHOWINGS BEGIN JULY 1st. Ready for move in 7/1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1774 Beacon St
1774 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1027 sqft
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE NOW! This spacious, renovated quiet condo near Cleveland Circle features 2 beds, 2 full baths, plenty of storage, and gleaming hardwood floors.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
10 Coolidge Street
10 Coolidge Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
AVAIL JULY 1. Excellent location in Coolidge Corner with easy access to Longwood Medical, universities, major routes and public transportation. This FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed, 1.5 bath home is located in a two family former carriage house.
Results within 1 mile of Brookline
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Allston
67 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
