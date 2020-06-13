Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM

221 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA

Finding an apartment in Brookline that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
Coolidge Corner
216 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
$
Coolidge Corner
3 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
Coolidge Corner
7 Units Available
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,050
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
324 Tappan Street
324 Tappan Street, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1916 sqft
324 Tappan Street Apt ##1, Brookline, MA 02445 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1090 Beacon St G3
1090 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G3 Available 07/01/20 Incredible Location - Longwood One Bed for July 1 - Property Id: 269843 Location, location, location - incredible spot in Brookline with tons of floor space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
180 Saint Paul St Apt 3A
180 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
Available 09/01/20 - Five bedroom apartment on Saint Paul Street in Brookline's Coolidge Corner. - Steps away from the T stop and many shops/restaurants. - Big, similarly sized rooms. - Plenty of extra storage room. - Balcony. - Heat included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
122 Park St Apt 22
122 Park Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 - One bedroom apartment for rent on Park Street in Brookline. - Around the corner from green line T stop and bus connections. - High ceilings. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included. - Laundry in the Building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1203 Beacon St Apt 7
1203 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Available 09/01/20 - Four Bedroom apartment for rent on Beacon street in Brookline - Recently renovated. - Two Full Bathrooms. - Fully equipped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - - - Available for September 1st move-in. (RLNE5513435)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
20 Eliot St Apt 2R
20 Eliot Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Available 08/01/20 - Three bedroom apartment in a house for rent on Eliot Street in Brookline's Chestnut Hill Area. - Great condition. - Dining Room - Lots of closet space. - Laundry in building. - Parking included. - Small Dog and Cat friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
43 Saint Paul St Apt 3A
43 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Available 09/01/20 - Four bedroom apartment in a house for rent on Saint Paul street in Brookline. - Newly renovated. - Spacious and sunny. - Dining Room. - Balcony. - Two full bathrooms. - Lots of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
24 Strathmore Rd Apt 11
24 Strathmore Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Available 09/01/20 - Four bedroom apartment for rent on Strathmore road in Brookline. - Two bathrooms - Conveniently located near two Green Line T Stops (C and D) lines and bus connection to Cambridge. - Close to BC campus. - Lots of closet space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
66 Marshal St 6
66 Marshal St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1089 sqft
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Finishes in Longwood - Parking Incl.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
65 Saint Marys St Apt 4
65 Saint Mary's Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Available 09/01/20 - Two bedroom apartment on Saint Marys in Brookline. - Steps away from BU south campus. - Around the corner from T stop. - Spacious and sunny. - Lots of closet space. - Eat-in kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
157 Thorndike St Apt 7
157 Thorndike St, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Available 09/01/20 - Four bedroom apartment on Thorndike Street in Brookline. - Close to the T stop and BU. - Plenty of extra storage room. - Big balcony. - Two full bathrooms. - Eat-in kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
14 Marion St 5
14 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 In the heart of Brookline! - Property Id: 298293 Pet Friendly renovated first floor studio right in between Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village. An excellent location with a grocery store steps away.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
127 Beaconsfield Rd v
127 Beaconsfield Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Laundry in unit, Near T, BC, Longwood, BU - Property Id: 297511 - Available 9/1 - Rarely available! End-unit, multi-level 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse. Sun-washed through central skylight and windows on three walls.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
20 Fairbanks St 2vc
20 Fairbanks Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookline Heat/hot water inc, Laundry, C line, BU - Property Id: 297534 - Available 9/1 - Heat and hot water included - Spacious and affordable one bedroom apartment in Brookline - Green line C train - Coolidge Corner, Longwood area - Laundry in

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
69 Babcock St 6v
69 Babcock St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Unit 6v Available 09/01/20 Short walk to BU West, 3b/2b in Brookline near "T" - Property Id: 227450 - Available September 1st - 3D Video tour available!!! - Short walk to BU West - Near the "T" (Green Line B) *One of the bedrooms is small -

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1129 Beacon St 1
1129 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Sun-Filled Studio Along Beacon Street - Property Id: 268803 Spacious studio along Beacon street - affordable and well-maintained, the perfect location for an easy commute to Longwood or downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1475 Beacon St 5th Floor
1475 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit 5th Floor Available 09/01/20 Nice 1 bed + study - Property Id: 293413 Beautiful one bed plus office or bedroom. Located right in the heart of Coolidge Corner, located on Beacon St. Heat an dHot water included. Elevator building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
27 Strathmore Rd 2vc
27 Strathmore Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
Heat/hot water inc, Near T(Green C), Longwood, BU - Property Id: 205076 - Available 9/1/2020 - Video tour AVAILABLE! - Heat/hot water included - Parking for rent may be available - Near T (Green C/D) - Lovely private Porch - Home office or can be

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
122 Babcock St 24A
122 Babcock St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
730 sqft
Unit 24A Available 08/01/20 NO FEE, Pet Friendly Coolidge Corner One Bed - 8/1 - Property Id: 288754 No Broker Fee, Dog Friendly! Available 8/1, this large and sunny one bedroom sits on quiet Babcock street, a 5 minute walk to the B line and a 10
City Guide for Brookline, MA

"I’m rich and smart, my home is charming, sense of irony well-honed. I buy used books and Britas, I snack on nuts and wine." (Jonathan Coulton, "Brookline")

Overlooking Boston, Brookline, Massachusetts has spent much of its history fighting tooth and nail against attempts to merge with its much larger (and much less refined!) neighbor, a stubbornness that has allowed it to keep its own unique history and develop its own identity. Brookline founded the first private golf club in America in 1882, which helped form the United States Golf Association. JFK was also born and baptized in Brookline. Brookline is also known for its beautiful parks, where residents like to sit back and relax after a hectic day -- when Massachusetts thaws out from winter, that is.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brookline? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brookline, MA

Finding an apartment in Brookline that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

