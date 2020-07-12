/
/
/
brookline village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 PM
421 Apartments for rent in Brookline Village, Brookline, MA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,285
1168 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
83 Harvard St 2
83 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
850 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Modern and Convenient Brookline 2 Bed - Property Id: 307409 NO BROKER'S FEE - Recently updated and modernized top floor two bedroom between Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Harvard St 1
1 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1050 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Sprawling Coolidge Corner Gem - Parking Incl! - Property Id: 307401 A true gem in Coolidge Corner - this sprawling 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a large foyer, hardwood floors, three equally sized and large bedrooms with
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
44 Washington St.
44 Washington Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,400
500 sqft
Furnished studio in BrookHouse Condominium - just walking distance to Longwood Medical! This is a residential apartment in a luxury living, self-contained community. Close to Brookline Village and Bostons beautiful Emerald Necklace parkland.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
17 Aspinwall Ave.
17 Aspinwall Ave, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful sunny spacious three bedrooms and two baths in Brookline on Aspinwall ave near Brookline Village near the T. Close to everything across from Walgreens and Stop an Shop super market.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
90 Cypress St.
90 Cypress Street, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1150 sqft
Sept 2020-No Fee, D-Line, H/HW inc. Student OK, Cat ok Very spacious 4 bed 1 bath apartments with all different sized bedrooms. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Heat and hot water are included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Homer Street
14 Homer Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
This completely renovated duplex apartment has lovely hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, carpeted finished basement perfect for family room, spare bedroom, home office, etc.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 High Street Pl.
7 High Street Place, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
This apartment is just renovated recently. It's on the 1st floor of a 3-family property directly facing a nice quiet park in Brookline Village. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, a living room, a very large eat-in kitchen, and a bathroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
99 POND Ave.
99 Pond Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South facing unit in the Brookhouse featuring hardwood floors, gas cooking, central ac, granite counter tops, open floor plan, enclosed balcony fantastic for someone who has always dreamed about having a sunroom.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Glen Rd
26 Glen Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Incredibly Maintained Furnished Longwood House - Property Id: 307181 An incredible find for the right people - fully furnished and fully equipped; bring your suitcase only! Large and inviting home ~20 minute walk to Longwood hospitals and the D
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
15 East Milton Rd.
15 East Milton Road, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Large 2 bedroom unit with hardwood floors throughout, big windows, and outdoor space. Right near the T. Available now! Terms: One year lease
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
95 Boylston St.
95 Boylston Street, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Affordable four bedroom available 9/1. Steps to Brookline Village D line and shops and restaurants. Modern Kitchen and bath. Heat and hot water included. Hardwood floors. Coin laundry in basement. Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
112 Chestnut
112 Chestnut Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
22 Chestnut Pl.
22 Chestnut Place, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,700
824 sqft
HEAT, HOT WATER , AIR CONDITIONING,COOKING GAS AND CONVENIENT PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! SUNNY one bedroom set in Chestnut Place Condominiums.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
45 Bowker St.
45 Bowker Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
First floor two bedroom apt. with formal dining room with built-ins and ornamental fireplace. Crown molding. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. Eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Ceiling fans. Sitting area in entry hall. Hardwood floors. First and last months rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
28 Juniper St.
28 Juniper Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
680 sqft
Spacious 1BR near Longwood Medical Area and the Brookline Village D-Line T Stop! Hardwood flooring throughout, living room with an additional sun room, good sized bedroom and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
79 Brook St 3R
79 Brook St, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
980 sqft
Unit 3R Available 09/01/20 Brookline Village 3 Bed; W/D in Unit, Porch 9/1 - Property Id: 297029 Deceptively underpriced 3 bedroom unit in Brookline Village. Easy access to Longwood Medical Area, Coolidge Corner, and the C / D lines.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Leverett St 2
14 Leverett Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
759 sqft
Hidden Gem In Brookline Village - D Line, 6/1 - Property Id: 276655 Located in the heart of Brookline Village, this 2 bedroom unit has a large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, disposal, and granite countertops, exposed brick accents, tons of sunlight,
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Brington Rd
37 Brington Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Brookline 3 bed steps to the T - Property Id: 280422 Wonderful first floor of two family tucked behind Brookline HIgh School and Route 9. Super easy access to anywhere via car or D line at Brookline Hills.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Smythe St.
7 Smythe Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
999999 sqft
This is a beautiful, newly renovated house with lots of natural woodwork, granite counter tops, new bathrooms and natural light. This is a great location close to amenities and public transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
33 Pond Ave.
33 Pond Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1005 sqft
This newly updated condo is situated in a high rise condo building with a pool, gym, tennis courts, concierge and 24 hour security. The unit comes with 1 parking spot and heat & hot water are included in the rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
72 Cypress st.
72 Cypress Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
375 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished front-facing 1 BED apartment in desirable Brookline Village. The unit features hardwood floors, an updated bathroom, kitchen. Electricity, heat, hot water included in the rent. Flexible lease terms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11 E Milton Road
11 East Milton Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
Available to move in 9/1. Location! Location! Location! This spacious 3rd floor apartment has 6 Rooms, 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, approx.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
231 High St
231 High Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
HUGE apartment with large eat in kitchen and HUGE bedrooms. This is a 2 bed with a HUGE Living Room but can be used as a 3 bed split, each bedroom is big enough to have your own small living room in therm.
