Apartment List
/
MA
/
brookline
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

292 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brookline renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,275
1355 sqft
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
$
Coolidge Corner
216 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
50 Longwood Ave.
50 Longwood Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny & Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart of Coolidge Corner Brookline! This Building Is Professionally Managed And Features 24/7 Concierge, Onsite Building Manager, Newly Renovated Lobby, Fitness Room, Outdoor Pool + Patio Area, Laundry,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Webster St.
20 Webster Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://listing3d.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1731 Beacon
1731 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Watch the sunset from this stunning 2 bed penthouse condominium in the highly sought-after modern hi-rise luxury elevator building, Regency Park! Rarely available, Located 1 block from Brookline's Washington Sq, this unit has 2 great sized bedrooms,

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
99 POND Ave.
99 Pond Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhouse featuring hardwood floors, gas cooking, central ac, updated kitchen,large open floor plan, en.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
37 Baker Cir.
37 Baker Circle, Brookline, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Huge single family rental! This four/five-bedroom home has 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, with bonus room galore.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1445 Beacon 212
1445 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
Unit 212 Available 07/03/20 Brookline 1 bed steps to T and close to Longwood - Property Id: 248250 ~NO FEE~ Coolidge Corner 1 bed with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, central A/C, and ample closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Chapel St A508
20 Chapel Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,435
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bed quick walk to Longwood - Property Id: 261658 Great mix of modern and classic with this gorgeous Brookline 1 bed apartment less than a 10 minute walk to Longwood Medical area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
69 Sherman Rd
69 Sherman Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
785 sqft
Chestnut Hill 1 bed duplex - Property Id: 256953 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
33 Pond Avenue
33 Pond Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
33 Pond Avenue Apt #812, Brookline, MA 02445 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Brookline
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Cambridgeport
11 Units Available
Loft 23
23 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,860
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,305
1160 sqft
In-unit laundry makes life easier, as does an ice maker and garbage disposal. Apartments located near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and across the street from the University Park Commons
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coolidge Corner
32 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,486
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
971 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
16 Units Available
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,840
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,556
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,492
1149 sqft
A stylish, urban location featuring private storage, an onsite Hubway station, and concierge service. Dog spa, car charging stations, and an expansive rooftop terrace. Fitness center and bbq area provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Mission Hill
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,697
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Mission Hill
58 Units Available
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,436
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Allston
66 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,497
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Cambridgeport
22 Units Available
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,505
804 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Cambridgeport
28 Units Available
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,115
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
1237 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Cambridgeport
23 Units Available
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,855
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridgeport
10 Units Available
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
891 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Brookline, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brookline renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookline 3 BedroomsBrookline Accessible ApartmentsBrookline Apartments under $1,600Brookline Apartments under $1,800
Brookline Apartments under $2,000Brookline Apartments with BalconyBrookline Apartments with GarageBrookline Apartments with GymBrookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Apartments with PoolBrookline Apartments with Washer-DryerBrookline Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrookline Furnished ApartmentsBrookline Pet Friendly PlacesBrookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music