Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator garage parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments

An unbeatable location at the crossroads of Brookline & Boston, the residences at 222-230 Babcock offer the ultimate in convenience and access to the city. These garden-style apartments are located on a mildly-trafficked side street thats just half a block from Commonwealth Avenue and the MBTA Green line. Other amenities include the Agganis Arena, Nickerson Field, M.A.T.C.H. Charter School, and countless dining and entertainment options.



The modern residences feature hardwood floors, tile baths, ample closet space, and air conditioning. The complex also offers on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and available on-site parking.