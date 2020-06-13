Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

223 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,275
1355 sqft
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,040
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
$
Coolidge Corner
216 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coolidge Corner
4 Units Available
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
605 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
Coolidge Corner
3 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
Coolidge Corner
26 Units Available
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,800
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1540 sqft
The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal-sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, and a porch/sun room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
25 Holly Ln.
25 Holly Lane, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1042 sqft
Chestnut Hill gem! This stunning high first floor condominium is located on a lovely tree lined street and is in move in condition.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
100 Marion
100 Marion Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Coolidge Corner full service 2 bed 1 bath includes HEAT and HOT WATER and 1 heated garage parking spot.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
49 Summit
49 Summit Avenue, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3100 sqft
Unbelievably large 4 bed (currently being used as a 3 bed with gigantic office). Flexible move date of 8/15-9/1, flexible move out date of 6/1-9/1 2021. Terms: One year lease

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1601 Beacon St.
1601 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1553 sqft
This is a Washington Sq. landmark building and Kingston REM is proud to bring to you the ONLY rental in this boutique condo building! The Kinckerbocker located at 1601 Beacon St. This 3rd floor unit offers an extremely spacious layout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
559 Heath St.
559 Heath Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Nice 3 BR on Quiet side street W/D in Unit Sunny Back porch Near T & Stores Close to Mall Terms: One year lease

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
100 Summit Ave.
100 Summit Avenue, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2765 sqft
Four bedroom, 2.5 bath single family with a 2 car garage and ample parking for August 1. Many updates including refinished hardwood floors, new baths and CENTRAL AIR. Laundry in master bath. Working fireplace. Huge deck and yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
32 Mason Ter.
32 Mason Terrace, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Value, Recently Painted, Tree-top oasis located between Coolidge Corner and Washington Square. Available Sept 1. Fully Furnished or Unfurnished. Landscape lighting leads to your private entrance of this top floor suite.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
693 Heath St.
693 Heath Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
New kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, brand new bathroom, dining room, large living room and 1 off street parking included! There is a Washer / Dryer in-unit and private balcony shared backyard and storage in the

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Stearns
20 Stearns Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
950 sqft
Very nice unit in the heart of Coolidge Corner. Spacious unit with new floors throughout the unit. There are Two bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. There is a balcony off of the living room. There is a dishwasher in the kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
370 Woodland
370 Woodland Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
BROOKLINE Chestnut Hill's highly desired location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
148 Winchester St.
148 Winchester Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
The unit includes the entire first floor!! - 3 Bedrooms - 1.5 baths - Back Porch - Hardwood floors -Renovated kitchen with dishwasher -Good closet space - High Ceilings - 6 Closets, amazing closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
35 Saint Paul St.
35 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
853 sqft
Gorgeous, sun-filled, and renovated condo with newer windows, solid paneled doors, renovated kitchen and bathroom. This 2-bed condo unit offers high ceilings, cherry kitchen with stainless appliances, and generous closet space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
50 Longwood Ave.
50 Longwood Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny & Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart of Coolidge Corner Brookline! This Building Is Professionally Managed And Features 24/7 Concierge, Onsite Building Manager, Newly Renovated Lobby, Fitness Room, Outdoor Pool + Patio Area, Laundry,

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
332 Washington St.
332 Washington Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
Sunny one bedroom with two full baths! Custom features inc. built-ins, hardwood and special Mexican tile floors, beautiful cabinetry and lots of storage space inside. Bonus: three season sun porch! Gas heat/hot water, electric and cable are excluded.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
94 University Rd.
94 University Road, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1104 sqft
Stunning and bright 2BR/2Bath on University Rd. (quiet, tree-lined residential street) close to public transportation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brookline, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brookline renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

