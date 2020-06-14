/
furnished apartments
143 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
32 Mason Ter.
32 Mason Terrace, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Value, Recently Painted, Tree-top oasis located between Coolidge Corner and Washington Square. Available Sept 1. Fully Furnished or Unfurnished. Landscape lighting leads to your private entrance of this top floor suite.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
38 Kilsyth
38 Kilsyth Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC 1 BEDROOM BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED CONDO OR CAN BE UNFURNISHED IN WASHINGTON SQ AREA...NEAR BOTH C AND D GREENLINE. EASY ACCESS TO THE LONGWOOD STOP FROM D GREENLINE.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
90 Browne St.
90 Browne Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,499
1850 sqft
FURNISHED~Available now! Tastefully renovated second floor unit in a 3 unit brownstone in Coolidge Corner. This unit features hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, central AC and in unit laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
80 York
80 York Ter, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment, new kitchen new bathroom all super spacious. This space is furnished and was previously used as an Airbnb. Now we prefer to have long term tenants.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
37 Baker Cir.
37 Baker Circle, Brookline, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Huge single family rental! This four/five-bedroom home has 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, with bonus room galore.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
324 Tappan Street
324 Tappan Street, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1981 sqft
324 Tappan Street Apt ##1, Brookline, MA 02445 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
44 Washington St.
44 Washington Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,400
500 sqft
Furnished studio in BrookHouse Condominium - just walking distance to Longwood Medical! This is a residential apartment in a luxury living, self-contained community. Close to Brookline Village and Bostons beautiful Emerald Necklace parkland.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
10 Coolidge Street
10 Coolidge Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
AVAIL JULY 1. Excellent location in Coolidge Corner with easy access to Longwood Medical, universities, major routes and public transportation. This FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed, 1.5 bath home is located in a two family former carriage house.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
35 Thatcher St.
35 Thatcher St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
601 sqft
FURNISHED Beautiful Garden Level 1 bed 1 bath condo for rent in a tree-lined street in very desirable Brookline location. minutes from Beacon St. giving you access to the T.
Results within 1 mile of Brookline
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coolidge Corner
32 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,486
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
971 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridgeport
10 Units Available
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
891 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Jamaica Hills - Pond
1 Unit Available
90 bynner
90 Bynner Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
784 sqft
VACANT,Stylish furnished yet comfortable this unit is streaming with sunlight. Hardwood floor throughout, spacious living/dining room looks out to a gem of a sunroom offering a place to relax or work at your desk.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Allston
1 Unit Available
15 Holton St.
15 Holton Street, Boston, MA
7 Bedrooms
$8,200
1800 sqft
Rare to find single family house available in Allston! This is a very large and sunny with ample closest space located walking distance from Harvard Business School.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hyde Square
1 Unit Available
31 Sheridan St.
31 Sheridan Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
$2,600 per month--all included--gas, electricity, and cable service with internet access. All rooms furnished. Tenants should provide their own linens.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Allston
1 Unit Available
6 Windom St.
6 Windom Street, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2011 sqft
This classic 1900's home has been renovated from top to bottom with loving attention to details. Enjoy a morning coffee in the new 3-season front porch. Relax outdoors on the beautiful private back patio with fire pit.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
1419 Commonwealth Ave.
1419 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Allston
1 Unit Available
24 Holton St.
24 Holton Street, Boston, MA
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
1800 sqft
Rare to find single family house available in Allston! This is a very large and sunny with ample closest space located walking distance from Harvard Business School.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
1 Unit Available
896 Beacon St Side Entrance
896 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
896 Beacon St Side Entrance Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished - 1 Bed 1 Bath in Fenway Area - Virtual Tour Available! - This fantastic 1 bedroom condo in Boston's Audubon Circle neighborhood is Available for a 9/1/20 move in! This is Boston city
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
Nova Brighton
1505 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,450
535 sqft
Spacious Studios available now! 5 min walk to the T - Warren St/Washington St (Green B Line) Close to BU and BC Can be furnished/unfurnished. All apartments have washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, oven/stove in unit.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
1 Unit Available
465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4
465 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
590 sqft
Large one bedroom available in traditional brownstone located in Back Bay West. One floor up an ornate staircase leads right to unit 4 with its high ceilings, huge bay windows, and ornate woodwork fireplace with victorian detail.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Centre-South
1 Unit Available
7 Tyndale Street
7 Tyndale Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
99999 sqft
Here ye! Here ye! The owner of 7 Tyndale Street in the idyllic neighborhood of Roslindale, inside the boundary of Boston, is seeking a tenant for the enjoyment of a lovely first-floor apartment.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
248 Corey Rd
248 Corey Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Available May 1 - Sunny 3 Bedroom with Parking - Property Id: 271157 Spacious and sun-filled second floor apartment near Washington Sq. with central a/c, in-unit laundry and one off-street parking spot.
