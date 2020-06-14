Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

143 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
32 Mason Ter.
32 Mason Terrace, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Value, Recently Painted, Tree-top oasis located between Coolidge Corner and Washington Square. Available Sept 1. Fully Furnished or Unfurnished. Landscape lighting leads to your private entrance of this top floor suite.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
38 Kilsyth
38 Kilsyth Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC 1 BEDROOM BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED CONDO OR CAN BE UNFURNISHED IN WASHINGTON SQ AREA...NEAR BOTH C AND D GREENLINE. EASY ACCESS TO THE LONGWOOD STOP FROM D GREENLINE.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
90 Browne St.
90 Browne Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,499
1850 sqft
FURNISHED~Available now! Tastefully renovated second floor unit in a 3 unit brownstone in Coolidge Corner. This unit features hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, central AC and in unit laundry.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
80 York
80 York Ter, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment, new kitchen new bathroom all super spacious. This space is furnished and was previously used as an Airbnb. Now we prefer to have long term tenants.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
37 Baker Cir.
37 Baker Circle, Brookline, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Huge single family rental! This four/five-bedroom home has 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, with bonus room galore.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
324 Tappan Street
324 Tappan Street, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1981 sqft
324 Tappan Street Apt ##1, Brookline, MA 02445 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
44 Washington St.
44 Washington Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,400
500 sqft
Furnished studio in BrookHouse Condominium - just walking distance to Longwood Medical! This is a residential apartment in a luxury living, self-contained community. Close to Brookline Village and Bostons beautiful Emerald Necklace parkland.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
10 Coolidge Street
10 Coolidge Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
AVAIL JULY 1. Excellent location in Coolidge Corner with easy access to Longwood Medical, universities, major routes and public transportation. This FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed, 1.5 bath home is located in a two family former carriage house.

Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
35 Thatcher St.
35 Thatcher St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
601 sqft
FURNISHED Beautiful Garden Level 1 bed 1 bath condo for rent in a tree-lined street in very desirable Brookline location. minutes from Beacon St. giving you access to the T.
Results within 1 mile of Brookline
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coolidge Corner
32 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,486
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
971 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridgeport
10 Units Available
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
891 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Jamaica Hills - Pond
1 Unit Available
90 bynner
90 Bynner Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
784 sqft
VACANT,Stylish furnished yet comfortable this unit is streaming with sunlight. Hardwood floor throughout, spacious living/dining room looks out to a gem of a sunroom offering a place to relax or work at your desk.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Allston
1 Unit Available
15 Holton St.
15 Holton Street, Boston, MA
7 Bedrooms
$8,200
1800 sqft
Rare to find single family house available in Allston! This is a very large and sunny with ample closest space located walking distance from Harvard Business School.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hyde Square
1 Unit Available
31 Sheridan St.
31 Sheridan Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
$2,600 per month--all included--gas, electricity, and cable service with internet access. All rooms furnished. Tenants should provide their own linens.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Allston
1 Unit Available
6 Windom St.
6 Windom Street, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2011 sqft
This classic 1900's home has been renovated from top to bottom with loving attention to details. Enjoy a morning coffee in the new 3-season front porch. Relax outdoors on the beautiful private back patio with fire pit.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
1419 Commonwealth Ave.
1419 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Allston
1 Unit Available
24 Holton St.
24 Holton Street, Boston, MA
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
1800 sqft
Rare to find single family house available in Allston! This is a very large and sunny with ample closest space located walking distance from Harvard Business School.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
1 Unit Available
896 Beacon St Side Entrance
896 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
896 Beacon St Side Entrance Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished - 1 Bed 1 Bath in Fenway Area - Virtual Tour Available! - This fantastic 1 bedroom condo in Boston's Audubon Circle neighborhood is Available for a 9/1/20 move in! This is Boston city

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
Nova Brighton
1505 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,450
535 sqft
Spacious Studios available now! 5 min walk to the T - Warren St/Washington St (Green B Line) Close to BU and BC Can be furnished/unfurnished. All apartments have washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, oven/stove in unit.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
1 Unit Available
465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4
465 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
590 sqft
Large one bedroom available in traditional brownstone located in Back Bay West. One floor up an ornate staircase leads right to unit 4 with its high ceilings, huge bay windows, and ornate woodwork fireplace with victorian detail.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Centre-South
1 Unit Available
7 Tyndale Street
7 Tyndale Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
99999 sqft
Here ye! Here ye! The owner of 7 Tyndale Street in the idyllic neighborhood of Roslindale, inside the boundary of Boston, is seeking a tenant for the enjoyment of a lovely first-floor apartment.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
248 Corey Rd
248 Corey Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Available May 1 - Sunny 3 Bedroom with Parking - Property Id: 271157 Spacious and sun-filled second floor apartment near Washington Sq. with central a/c, in-unit laundry and one off-street parking spot.

