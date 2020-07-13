220 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Brookline Village
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,285
1168 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
188 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,190
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
7 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,050
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
850 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
297 Walnut Street
297 Walnut Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Spacious and bright 3 beds 1 bath plus a 3 season porch in a 2 family building. Walking distance to train, shops and Longwood Medical Area. Living room and formal dining dining leads to kitchen . Updated kitchen with dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
70 Centre St 7D
70 Centre St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Unit 7D Available 08/01/20 Sunny and Spacious Coolidge Corner pkg and balcony - Property Id: 314341 GORGEOUS 2 bedroom in a modern building in Coolidge Corner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
Marion Square
77 Marion Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,760
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Marion Square - Property Id: 313845 In unit laundry, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, central air, bamboo floors- what's not to like! Pets at an additional fee and garage parking based on availability.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1284 Beacon Street 201
1284 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,360
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pelham Hall - Property Id: 313831 Pelham Hall's beautifully restored 1920s-era marquee reaches out over Beacon Street welcoming its residents home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
12 Dean Rd
12 Dean Road, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Available 09/01/20 Huge 4 bed 3 bath in Brookline - Property Id: 312031 Huge 4 bed 3 bath in Brookline with living room and dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
66 Marshal St 6
66 Marshal St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1089 sqft
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Finishes in Longwood - Parking Incl.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
20 Fairbanks St 6
20 Fairbanks St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit 6 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom in Washington Square! - Property Id: 308264 Tons of sun in this top floor large top floor 2 bedroom apartment, located in between Washington Square and Coolidge Corner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
83 Harvard St 2
83 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
850 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Modern and Convenient Brookline 2 Bed - Property Id: 307409 NO BROKER'S FEE - Recently updated and modernized top floor two bedroom between Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
14 Marion St 5
14 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 In the heart of Brookline! - Property Id: 298293 Pet Friendly renovated first floor studio right in between Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village. An excellent location with a grocery store steps away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
32 Park St
32 Park Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
Available 09/01/20 Massive 2 bed in the heart of Coolidge! - Property Id: 289947 -Massive 2 bedroom at GORGEOUS courtyard building -No Broker Fee - Heat included -Pet Friendly ( inquire about rules) -Laundry on site - Blocks from the Heart of
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1090 Beacon St G3
1090 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible Location - Longwood One Bed for July 1 - Property Id: 269843 Location, location, location - incredible spot in Brookline with tons of floor space.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
61 Thatcher St.
61 Thatcher Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A steal of a deal! Brookline 1 bedroom apartment with an off street parking spot for $2000 a month! Heat and hot water is included and the unit is pet friendly! Laundry is available onsite.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
90 Cypress St.
90 Cypress Street, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1150 sqft
Sept 2020-No Fee, D-Line, H/HW inc. Student OK, Cat ok Very spacious 4 bed 1 bath apartments with all different sized bedrooms. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Heat and hot water are included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
33 Addington Rd 3
33 Addington Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1150 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Rarely Available Beautiful 3 Bed - Updated, 9/1 - Property Id: 283958 Beautiful and rarely available 3 bedroom unit in Brookline's quietest neighborhood - fully updated kitchen and bathroom, tons of light from large
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1129 Beacon St 1
1129 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Sun-Filled Studio Along Beacon Street - Property Id: 268803 Spacious studio along Beacon street - affordable and well-maintained, the perfect location for an easy commute to Longwood or downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
34 Addington Rd 2
34 Addington Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 nice 3 bed with outdoor space! - Property Id: 306517 We are now approaching the end of the rental season so if you are still needing to find a place, I can help you as we are seeing place rent and not much coming in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
103 Monmouth St
103 Monmouth Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Pool, doorman, package receptionist - Property Id: 306527 We are now approaching the end of the rental season so if you are still needing to find a place, I can help you as we are seeing place rent and not much coming in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1064 Beacon St D
1064 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
625 sqft
Unit D Available 09/01/20 Brookine,park Drive area - Property Id: 273456 Garden style ,quiet rear unit with lots of windows, Ceiling Fans,Portable A/C,storage rm., good lighting, Eat. kitchen,D/D gas stove ,granite counters, engineered floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
124 Babcock St 25
124 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
Unit 25 Available 08/01/20 NO FEE, Pet Friendly 2 Bed in Coolidge Corner- 8/1 - Property Id: 288758 No broker's fee and fully pet friendly - live near it all between Coolidge Corner and Commonwealth in North Brookline! Easy access to the B and C
