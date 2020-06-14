/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 PM
181 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coolidge Corner
50 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
551 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coolidge Corner
13 Units Available
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
445 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,620
758 sqft
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coolidge Corner
10 Units Available
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coolidge Corner
11 Units Available
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Brookline Village
20 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,730
1130 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
Coolidge Corner
216 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
589 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coolidge Corner
4 Units Available
Green Street
15 Green Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
507 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have on-site parking, 24-hour maintenance and easy access to public transportation. Apartments include hardwood flooring, free heating and patios/balconies. Property is also convenient to Coolidge Corner Theater and Knyvet Square.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Coolidge Corner
25 Units Available
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 18 at 06:01pm
$
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock Street.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Coolidge Corner
14 Units Available
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
768 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
$
Coolidge Corner
7 Units Available
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
Located in Greater Boston, next to Knyvet Square Park, these homes feature modern kitchens and high-speed internet. Common amenities include on-site laundry and parking space.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
$
Coolidge Corner
3 Units Available
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
560 sqft
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
1871 Beacon St.
1871 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
725 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
101 MONMOUTH ST. 414S
101 Monmouth St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
600 sqft
* MOD 1 BR * CONCIERGE * POOL * BALCONY * - Property Id: 175501 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available APRIL 15 (or MAY 1).
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
20 Fairbanks St 2vc
20 Fairbanks Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Brookline Heat/hot water inc, Laundry, C line, BU - Property Id: 297534 - Available 9/1 - Heat and hot water included - Spacious and affordable one bedroom apartment in Brookline - Green line C train - Coolidge Corner, Longwood area - Laundry in
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1129 Beacon St 1
1129 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Sun-Filled Studio Along Beacon Street - Property Id: 268803 Spacious studio along Beacon street - affordable and well-maintained, the perfect location for an easy commute to Longwood or downtown.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
1445 Beacon 212
1445 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
740 sqft
Unit 212 Available 07/03/20 Brookline 1 bed steps to T and close to Longwood - Property Id: 248250 ~NO FEE~ Coolidge Corner 1 bed with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, central A/C, and ample closet space.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
122 Babcock St 24A
122 Babcock St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
730 sqft
Unit 24A Available 08/01/20 NO FEE, Pet Friendly Coolidge Corner One Bed - 8/1 - Property Id: 288754 No Broker Fee, Dog Friendly! Available 8/1, this large and sunny one bedroom sits on quiet Babcock street, a 5 minute walk to the B line and a 10
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Chapel St A508
20 Chapel Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,435
695 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bed quick walk to Longwood - Property Id: 261658 Great mix of modern and classic with this gorgeous Brookline 1 bed apartment less than a 10 minute walk to Longwood Medical area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
69 Sherman Rd
69 Sherman Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
785 sqft
Chestnut Hill 1 bed duplex - Property Id: 256953 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
5 Alton Ct 2
5 Alton Court, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
580 sqft
Renovated Coolidge Corner 1 bed + Parking! 6/1 - Property Id: 272298 Rare underpriced find in Coolidge Corner - well maintained and recently renovated 1 bedroom unit for rent in Alton Ct; granite countertops, stainless appliances plus dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1090 Beacon St G3
1090 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
675 sqft
Unit G3 Available 07/01/20 Incredible Location - Longwood One Bed for July 1 - Property Id: 269843 Location, location, location - incredible spot in Brookline with tons of floor space.
Similar Pages
Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookline 3 BedroomsBrookline Accessible ApartmentsBrookline Apartments under $1,600Brookline Apartments under $1,800
Brookline Apartments under $2,000Brookline Apartments with BalconyBrookline Apartments with GarageBrookline Apartments with GymBrookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrookline Apartments with Parking