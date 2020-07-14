Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments.

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39/per applicant
Deposit: First and last month's rent & security (if applicable)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: One month security deposit
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds / over 60 pounds
Parking Details: Off-street lot subject to availability $165/month.
Storage Details: No storage available