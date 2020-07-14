All apartments in Brookline
283 Saint Paul Street · (617) 917-4950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE RENT ON VACANT UNITS! *Specials subject to change. Must meet qualifying lease term.
Location

283 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 283-2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 320 sqft

Unit 283-22 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 320 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 281-22 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143-4 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 283-3 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 283-23 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39/per applicant
Deposit: First and last month's rent & security (if applicable)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: One month security deposit
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds / over 60 pounds
Dogs
limit: 1
Parking Details: Off-street lot subject to availability $165/month.
Storage Details: No storage available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments have any available units?
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments has 6 units available starting at $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments have?
Some of Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE RENT ON VACANT UNITS! *Specials subject to change. Must meet qualifying lease term.
Is Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments offers parking.
Does Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments have a pool?
No, Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments have accessible units?
No, Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

