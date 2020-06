102 Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA

Neighborhoods

Downtown

Downtown Waltham is sui generis among college towns. With some of the area’s best options for dining and nightlife – including some of the most highly acclaimed restaurants in New England – pretty tough competition, downtown manages a kind of Aspen like vibe appreciated by a working class and academia equally. Moody Street in downtown, or “Restaurant Row,” says it all. This is some feat considering 20 years ago Moody Street was aptly named – it put everyone in a bad mood.

Downtown is a densely packed urban area, thus possessing some drawbacks associated with lots of people in a small space – no, not bunkbeds. Safety and space may be a concern in this area. Generally, the most desirable and safest rentals downtown are found in the new developments along the Riverwalk. Riverwalk apartments are costly, with two bedrooms around $2500.

Collegiate Living

Bentley and Brandeis are located on opposite sides of the downtown, with Brandeis nestled in the southwest and Bentley in the northeast. These large college campuses dominate the rental market in the surrounding neighborhoods. However, each of these universities has their own distinct feel.

Generally, most Waltham residents will tell you that Brandeis has more of a party culture than Bentley. Though both areas have instances of noise and petty theft, Bentley is a bit quieter than its southwestern counterpart. The area surrounding Brandeis, however, does have a lot of single-family homes that have been divided into apartments, some located on quieter streets. Two bedrooms in the Brandies and Bentley areas go for $1600-$1800.

North Waltham and the Tech Belt

In a densely packed city with two college campuses, it may seem difficult to locate a quiet suburban complex to your liking. This part of the city developed alongside the technology companies setting up home offices in north Waltham in the late 1980s. Because of this, several rental complexes and nice, suburban homes were also developed.

In the Tech Belt, you’ll find new rentals with tons of amenities like gyms and swimming pools, along with a quieter lifestyle and a more family-friendly vibe. This region has the added benefit of being close to community centers like the Waltham YMCA. Additionally, you’ll have access to more large commercial shopping centers and chain stores. Two bedrooms in this area generally fall between $1800-2000.