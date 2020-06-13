102 Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA

Waltham, a City and a Suburb All in One

With its roots deeply set in the industrial revolution, Waltham developed as an urban center outside the metropolitan Boston area. This history can be seen today in Waltham’s exceptionally diverse population with a multi-pronged urban feel, particularly in the downtown area. A high-tech relocation boom has been partly responsible for Waltham's current demographics.

For one, you will never get bored with Waltham dining. Moroccan Monday, Thai Tuesday and Welsh Wednesday (Shepard's Pie, Welsh Rarebit) will keep your palate interested in all that the city has to offer. If Sunday dropped the S, you could even enjoy a Ugandan feast every Unday. Of course, as Waltham is a bit of a college town, there's plenty of passable pizza options for those feeling like they've had there fill of Matooke (Ugandan plantain dish). Additionally, Waltham’s downtown is thriving and walkable, with lots of shops, bars, and nightlife.

As mentioned, Waltham is home to Brandeis University (editor's alma mater – Roll Deis Roll) and Bentley College, both of which keep the city enriched with cultural events and a youthful population. Though Waltham is less family-oriented than other Metro West area cities, settling in certain neighborhoods will keep away from the hustle and bustle of the single student life – although both colleges are considered small – around 4,000 undergraduates each. Additionally, the downtown Riverwalk and several of the city’s parks will provide plenty of outdoor recreation for you and your family.