102 Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,514
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
8 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,988
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Bleachery
39 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,345
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Piety Corner
45 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
South Side
14 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
15 Lionel avenue D
15 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
750 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Lionel avenue - Property Id: 63600 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63600 Property Id 63600 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852564)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
192 Adams St # 1
192 Adams St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Flexible move-in date (June, July, August). Two bedroom apartment with living room and huge eat in kitchen. Includes coin laundry and 1 off street parking spot. Plenty of free street parking out front. Cats ok. Sorry no dogs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chemistry
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper St
22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
700 sqft
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991 Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
101 Lincoln St.
101 Lincoln Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
885 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
36 River St.
36 River Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Side
1 Unit Available
25 Crescent St.
25 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Side
1 Unit Available
159 Brown St.
159 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Side
1 Unit Available
85 Brown St.
85 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
924 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Bleachery
1 Unit Available
52 elm
52 Elm Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
999 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Side
1 Unit Available
192 Adams
192 Adams Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
June 1st. Two bedroom apartment with private entrance! Huge rooms with tall ceilings, Updated kitchen with dishwasher. Great location, just two blocks to moody street. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for a table.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
1449 Main St.
1449 Main Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,144
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Median Rent in Waltham

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Waltham is $1,744, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,162.
Studio
$1,528
1 Bed
$1,744
2 Beds
$2,162
3+ Beds
$2,717
City GuideWaltham
Having trouble with Craigslist Waltham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
If you like Disney and Deli meat...

Waltham made its name in the watch business. Also in the brass automobile business when car (called motocycles then) fittings were still old fashioned (like the big bug-eyed lamps used as headlights). Motocycles are long gone, but Waltham is still home to bug-eyed incoming freshman of Brandeis and Bentley – and a city that has seen a massive transformation as a dining and cultural escape – even for nearby Bostonians.

Waltham, a City and a Suburb All in One

With its roots deeply set in the industrial revolution, Waltham developed as an urban center outside the metropolitan Boston area. This history can be seen today in Waltham’s exceptionally diverse population with a multi-pronged urban feel, particularly in the downtown area. A high-tech relocation boom has been partly responsible for Waltham's current demographics.

For one, you will never get bored with Waltham dining. Moroccan Monday, Thai Tuesday and Welsh Wednesday (Shepard's Pie, Welsh Rarebit) will keep your palate interested in all that the city has to offer. If Sunday dropped the S, you could even enjoy a Ugandan feast every Unday. Of course, as Waltham is a bit of a college town, there's plenty of passable pizza options for those feeling like they've had there fill of Matooke (Ugandan plantain dish). Additionally, Waltham’s downtown is thriving and walkable, with lots of shops, bars, and nightlife.

As mentioned, Waltham is home to Brandeis University (editor's alma mater – Roll Deis Roll) and Bentley College, both of which keep the city enriched with cultural events and a youthful population. Though Waltham is less family-oriented than other Metro West area cities, settling in certain neighborhoods will keep away from the hustle and bustle of the single student life – although both colleges are considered small – around 4,000 undergraduates each. Additionally, the downtown Riverwalk and several of the city’s parks will provide plenty of outdoor recreation for you and your family.

Neighborhoods

Downtown

Downtown Waltham is sui generis among college towns. With some of the area’s best options for dining and nightlife – including some of the most highly acclaimed restaurants in New England – pretty tough competition, downtown manages a kind of Aspen like vibe appreciated by a working class and academia equally. Moody Street in downtown, or “Restaurant Row,” says it all. This is some feat considering 20 years ago Moody Street was aptly named – it put everyone in a bad mood.

Downtown is a densely packed urban area, thus possessing some drawbacks associated with lots of people in a small space – no, not bunkbeds. Safety and space may be a concern in this area. Generally, the most desirable and safest rentals downtown are found in the new developments along the Riverwalk. Riverwalk apartments are costly, with two bedrooms around $2500.

Collegiate Living

Bentley and Brandeis are located on opposite sides of the downtown, with Brandeis nestled in the southwest and Bentley in the northeast. These large college campuses dominate the rental market in the surrounding neighborhoods. However, each of these universities has their own distinct feel.

Generally, most Waltham residents will tell you that Brandeis has more of a party culture than Bentley. Though both areas have instances of noise and petty theft, Bentley is a bit quieter than its southwestern counterpart. The area surrounding Brandeis, however, does have a lot of single-family homes that have been divided into apartments, some located on quieter streets. Two bedrooms in the Brandies and Bentley areas go for $1600-$1800.

North Waltham and the Tech Belt

In a densely packed city with two college campuses, it may seem difficult to locate a quiet suburban complex to your liking. This part of the city developed alongside the technology companies setting up home offices in north Waltham in the late 1980s. Because of this, several rental complexes and nice, suburban homes were also developed.

In the Tech Belt, you’ll find new rentals with tons of amenities like gyms and swimming pools, along with a quieter lifestyle and a more family-friendly vibe. This region has the added benefit of being close to community centers like the Waltham YMCA. Additionally, you’ll have access to more large commercial shopping centers and chain stores. Two bedrooms in this area generally fall between $1800-2000.

Rental Tips

If you want newer, upscale developments along the Riverwalk or in the Tech Belt, your best bet is to go directly through the management companies that rent the properties.

Outside of newer developments, there are a plethora of rentals available via online apartment searches (hey-ohhh). Additionally, the Bentley and Brandeis campuses have a lot of rentals and room shares with flexible or no lease options.

Be prepared to spend up to $50 for background and credit checks to secure your preferred apartment. Deposits in Waltham are generally equivalent to one-month rent. If you’re a student, with lack of discernible earnings or credit history, you may need a co-signer for many of the campus-area apartment, but many landlords are used to this – some like the idea of more solvent mom & dad on the hook for the rent when you blow it all on funnels and Pink Floyd posters.

Getting Around

While the commute from Waltham into Boston isn’t necessarily the most pleasant during rush hour, with drive time on this 10-mile stretch sometimes taking as much as 40 minutes, the city has some advantages over other Metro West suburbs. For instance, the city is located right on I-95 and the Massachusetts Pike, which means you won’t need to drive far to get to Boston’s main artery.

Waltham is also home to two MBTA rapid-transit stops—the Waltham stop downtown and the Brandeis/Roberts stop on campus. Many farther flung and larger apartment complexes frequently offer residents free shuttle service to one of these stations. Both stations have park-and-ride lots, though parking is generally easier and more plentiful at the Brandeis stop. There are also several local and express buses operating into Boston and neighboring Metro West cities.

Welcome to Waltham – a place that once considered ethnic dining ordering a pizza with an Orangina. Now, the pizza has arugula, crème fraiche, and butter-poached monkfish and the Orangina – well, that's still Orangina because it is delicious.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Waltham?
In Waltham, the median rent is $1,528 for a studio, $1,744 for a 1-bedroom, $2,162 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,717 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Waltham, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Waltham?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Waltham include South Side, North Waltham, Piety Corner, Bleachery, and Chemistry.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Waltham?
Some of the colleges located in the Waltham area include Brandeis University, Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Waltham?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waltham from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

