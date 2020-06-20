All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 31 Heath St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
31 Heath St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM

31 Heath St.

31 Heath St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31 Heath St, Brookline, MA 02467
Chestnut Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 6 bedroom apartment with 3 bathroom located in . The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Heath St. have any available units?
31 Heath St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 31 Heath St. currently offering any rent specials?
31 Heath St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Heath St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Heath St. is pet friendly.
Does 31 Heath St. offer parking?
No, 31 Heath St. does not offer parking.
Does 31 Heath St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Heath St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Heath St. have a pool?
No, 31 Heath St. does not have a pool.
Does 31 Heath St. have accessible units?
No, 31 Heath St. does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Heath St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Heath St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Heath St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Heath St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music