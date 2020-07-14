All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Green Street

15 Green Street · (833) 962-3566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Green Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-B3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Unit 17-6 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-B2 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 19-3 · Avail. now

$3,035

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 839 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. If you enjoy nature, you will enjoy the many nearby natural parks and attractions that make Brookline an enjoyable area to live in. We have meticulously maintained grounds and common areas. All Brookline, MA apartment rentals feature a variety of floor plan options. Choose from studio, one and two bedroom units with free hot water and heat, cable ready hookups, on-site parking, energy saving appliances, a classic look and feel, and of course our friendly customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Additional cost, not included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Street have any available units?
Green Street has 4 units available starting at $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Green Street have?
Some of Green Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Street pet-friendly?
No, Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does Green Street offer parking?
Yes, Green Street offers parking.
Does Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Street have a pool?
No, Green Street does not have a pool.
Does Green Street have accessible units?
No, Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Street has units with dishwashers.
Does Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.
