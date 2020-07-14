Green Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. If you enjoy nature, you will enjoy the many nearby natural parks and attractions that make Brookline an enjoyable area to live in. We have meticulously maintained grounds and common areas. All Brookline, MA apartment rentals feature a variety of floor plan options. Choose from studio, one and two bedroom units with free hot water and heat, cable ready hookups, on-site parking, energy saving appliances, a classic look and feel, and of course our friendly customer service!