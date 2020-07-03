All apartments in Brookline
1111 Beacon St. Apartments.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

1111 Beacon St. Apartments

1111 Beacon Street · (617) 415-7412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE RENT ON VACANT UNITS! *Specials subject to change. Must meet qualifying lease term.
Location

1111 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1111-16 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111-68 · Avail. Sep 2

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1111 Beacon St. Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience. Inside, each spacious apartment features a full appliance kitchen, individual washer/dryer hookups, central heating and cooling, and a private balcony. The building also offers on-site garage parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and is located on the MBTA Green line (Hawes Street Station).

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 75.00
limit: -1
restrictions: We accept dogs or cats per apartment home. There is a monthly pet rent of $40 for cats and $75 for dogs. There is no weight limit, however, aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other, 69 spaces/unit: $200/month. Covered parking, street parking, Indoor heated garage and 69 spaces available. Parking is available for residents only. Please contact our leasing office for the complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1111 Beacon St. Apartments have any available units?
1111 Beacon St. Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1111 Beacon St. Apartments have?
Some of 1111 Beacon St. Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Beacon St. Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Beacon St. Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE RENT ON VACANT UNITS! *Specials subject to change. Must meet qualifying lease term.
Is 1111 Beacon St. Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Beacon St. Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Beacon St. Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Beacon St. Apartments offers parking.
Does 1111 Beacon St. Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Beacon St. Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Beacon St. Apartments have a pool?
No, 1111 Beacon St. Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Beacon St. Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1111 Beacon St. Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Beacon St. Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Beacon St. Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Beacon St. Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Beacon St. Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

