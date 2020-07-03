1111 Beacon St. Apartments.

Amenities
With on-site amenities including 24-hour security and a prime location between Coolidge Corner & Kenmore Square, the residences at 1111 Beacon Street offer the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience. Inside, each spacious apartment features a full appliance kitchen, individual washer/dryer hookups, central heating and cooling, and a private balcony. The building also offers on-site garage parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and is located on the MBTA Green line (Hawes Street Station).