Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boylston Crossing.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Looking for an apartment in Boston, MA? Welcome to a new way of life in Boylston Crossing. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments are perfectly located close to everything you need and everything you love. Situated in the Back Bay neighborhood, your modern apartment is surrounded by endless opportunities for recreation and entertainment. Accommodate your needs for modern urban living and experience life through new lenses in Boylston Crossing. Find inspiration and convenience while living in the heart of Boston.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: . Resident parking permits available through the cit of Boston. Metered spots, Garage and additional guest spaces available throughout Back Bay and surrounding neighborhoods.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Boylston Crossing have any available units?
Boylston Crossing has 9 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Boylston Crossing have?
Some of Boylston Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boylston Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Boylston Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.