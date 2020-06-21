All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

699 Washington St.

699 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

699 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bedrooms:4, Bathrooms:2 Available:September Agent:Nadia Lynn Phone:302-381-8752 Email: n.lynnrealty@gmail.com Pets:Pet friendly Fee:Tenants pay full fee Parking:On Street (without Permit) Utilities:Gas Heat Laundry:In Building,Free Kitchen:Dishwasher, Disposal, Eat-In, Microwave, Modern, Pantry Mass Transit: Bus 503, Bus (#57), Bus (#64), Bus 501, X-Press Bus Interior Features:Attic, Ceiling Fans, Dining Room, Freshly Painted, Gas Stove Grad/Professionals Only, High Ceilings, New Windows, Open Layout, Recent Renovations, Sky Lights, Storage, Sunny Exterior Features:Porch

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Washington St. have any available units?
699 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 699 Washington St. have?
Some of 699 Washington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
699 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 699 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 699 Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 699 Washington St. does offer parking.
Does 699 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 699 Washington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 699 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 699 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 699 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 699 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
