68 Sagamore St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!!! Make this lovely apartment your new home before it's gone!!!! Featuring large open layout contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and quartz countertops. Three really big bedrooms with large closets. Sunny living room. Gorgeous bathroom with mosaic tiles and built-in shelves, fancy rain shower and modern vanity. Central heat and A/C!!! Tons of stylish details!!! Quiet residential street steps from Savin Hill and JFK T stop (red line). Near shopping and restaurants. Easy access to expressways: I-93 and Masspike, Rt 3. *** Photos used are of a similar unit by the same landlord and are only for representation of the finishes. Video available upon request . Contact agent for recent pictures of the unit or to schedule a showing. Private laundry hook-ups in basement as well as designated storage room. Parking available for rent (tandem) at extra charge. Available 8/1 or earlier.



Terms: One year lease