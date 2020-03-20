All apartments in Boston
68 Sagamore St.

68 Sagamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

68 Sagamore Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!!! Make this lovely apartment your new home before it's gone!!!! Featuring large open layout contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and quartz countertops. Three really big bedrooms with large closets. Sunny living room. Gorgeous bathroom with mosaic tiles and built-in shelves, fancy rain shower and modern vanity. Central heat and A/C!!! Tons of stylish details!!! Quiet residential street steps from Savin Hill and JFK T stop (red line). Near shopping and restaurants. Easy access to expressways: I-93 and Masspike, Rt 3. *** Photos used are of a similar unit by the same landlord and are only for representation of the finishes. Video available upon request . Contact agent for recent pictures of the unit or to schedule a showing. Private laundry hook-ups in basement as well as designated storage room. Parking available for rent (tandem) at extra charge. Available 8/1 or earlier.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Sagamore St. have any available units?
68 Sagamore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Sagamore St. have?
Some of 68 Sagamore St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Sagamore St. currently offering any rent specials?
68 Sagamore St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Sagamore St. pet-friendly?
No, 68 Sagamore St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 68 Sagamore St. offer parking?
Yes, 68 Sagamore St. does offer parking.
Does 68 Sagamore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Sagamore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Sagamore St. have a pool?
No, 68 Sagamore St. does not have a pool.
Does 68 Sagamore St. have accessible units?
No, 68 Sagamore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Sagamore St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Sagamore St. has units with dishwashers.
