Home
/
Boston, MA
/
5 Cortes St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 Cortes St.
5 Cortes Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5 Cortes Street, Boston, MA 02116
Bay Village
Amenities
cats allowed
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Furnished efficiency apartment with kitchenette. Private bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Cortes St. have any available units?
5 Cortes St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 5 Cortes St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Cortes St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Cortes St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Cortes St. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Cortes St. offer parking?
No, 5 Cortes St. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Cortes St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Cortes St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Cortes St. have a pool?
No, 5 Cortes St. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Cortes St. have accessible units?
No, 5 Cortes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Cortes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Cortes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Cortes St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Cortes St. does not have units with air conditioning.
