44 Raymond St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

This is easily one of the best deals in the area. This 3 floor unit is completely renovated and is incredibly professionally managed! Free laundry and storage in separate section of the house (not shared with neighbors), an office, seconds from Trader Joe's, Star Market, Starbucks, and many other necessities. Apartment features a courtyard for summertime hangouts that is maintained by management. Street parking is a breeze in the area but if some roommates have out of state tags there are two off street parking spots that come with the apartment. Apartment can't be beat - the landlord is only asking first month, last month, and fee (which landlord pays $1000 of)! Call or email Nadia for a showing 302-381-8752 | n.lynnrealty@gmail.com



Terms: One year lease