All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 43 Chester.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
43 Chester
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

43 Chester

43 Chester Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Brook Farm
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43 Chester Place, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unit is empty easy to show.Bus: 66  Harvard Ave @ Brighton Ave (0.16 mi)Tram: B  Harvard Avenue (0.15 mi)Bus: 57  Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.09 mi)Bus: 64  Cambridge St @ Linden St (0.29 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Chester have any available units?
43 Chester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 43 Chester currently offering any rent specials?
43 Chester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Chester pet-friendly?
No, 43 Chester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 43 Chester offer parking?
No, 43 Chester does not offer parking.
Does 43 Chester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Chester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Chester have a pool?
No, 43 Chester does not have a pool.
Does 43 Chester have accessible units?
No, 43 Chester does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Chester have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Chester does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Chester have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Chester does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College