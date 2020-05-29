41 Beech Glen Street, Boston, MA 02119 Highland Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Fort Hil/Roxbury. Right next to Highland Park. Literally less than 5 minute walk to the Jackson Square orange line train station. Walking distance to Roxbury Crossing orange line train station. Unit features a living room. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Private porch. Shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the park restaurants stores shops and orange line train station
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41 Beech Glen have any available units?
41 Beech Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Beech Glen have?
Some of 41 Beech Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Beech Glen currently offering any rent specials?
41 Beech Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.