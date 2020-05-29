All apartments in Boston
41 Beech Glen
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

41 Beech Glen

41 Beech Glen Street · No Longer Available
Location

41 Beech Glen Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Fort Hil/Roxbury. Right next to Highland Park. Literally less than 5 minute walk to the Jackson Square orange line train station. Walking distance to Roxbury Crossing orange line train station. Unit features a living room. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Private porch. Shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the park restaurants stores shops and orange line train station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Beech Glen have any available units?
41 Beech Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Beech Glen have?
Some of 41 Beech Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Beech Glen currently offering any rent specials?
41 Beech Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Beech Glen pet-friendly?
No, 41 Beech Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 41 Beech Glen offer parking?
No, 41 Beech Glen does not offer parking.
Does 41 Beech Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Beech Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Beech Glen have a pool?
No, 41 Beech Glen does not have a pool.
Does 41 Beech Glen have accessible units?
No, 41 Beech Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Beech Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Beech Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
