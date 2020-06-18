All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

349 Harrison

349 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

349 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11  E Berkeley St @ Washington St (0.12 mi)Bus: 47  Albany St @ Randolph St (0.34 mi)Bus: 10  Harrison Ave. opp Plympton St (0.44 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ Herald St (0.05 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.49 mi)Bus: 15  Washington St @ Perry St (0.22 mi)Subway: Red Line  Broadway (0.40 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Marginal St (0.28 mi)Bus: 9  Herald St @ Harrison Ave (0.09 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Tufts Medical Center (0.32 mi)Bus: 501  Surface Artery @ Kneeland St (0.43 mi)Bus: 504  Kneeland St @ Washington St (0.40 mi)Bus: 55  Stuart St @ Charles St S (0.43 mi)Rail: Fairmount Line  South Station (0.66 mi)Tram: D  Arlington (0.58 mi)Bus: SL3  South Station (0.67 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Harrison have any available units?
349 Harrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 349 Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
349 Harrison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Harrison pet-friendly?
No, 349 Harrison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 349 Harrison offer parking?
No, 349 Harrison does not offer parking.
Does 349 Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Harrison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Harrison have a pool?
No, 349 Harrison does not have a pool.
Does 349 Harrison have accessible units?
No, 349 Harrison does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Harrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Harrison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Harrison have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Harrison does not have units with air conditioning.
