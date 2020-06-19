All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 34 Rockingham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
34 Rockingham
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

34 Rockingham

34 Rockingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Upper Washington - Spring Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

34 Rockingham Avenue, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 35  Grove St opp Altair Rd (0.10 mi)Bus: 40/50  W Boundary Rd @ Washington St (0.39 mi)Bus: 34E  Washington St opp Rockingham Ave (0.12 mi)Bus: 34  Washington St @ Rockingham Ave (0.10 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Rockingham have any available units?
34 Rockingham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 34 Rockingham currently offering any rent specials?
34 Rockingham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Rockingham pet-friendly?
No, 34 Rockingham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 34 Rockingham offer parking?
No, 34 Rockingham does not offer parking.
Does 34 Rockingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Rockingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Rockingham have a pool?
No, 34 Rockingham does not have a pool.
Does 34 Rockingham have accessible units?
No, 34 Rockingham does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Rockingham have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Rockingham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Rockingham have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Rockingham does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College