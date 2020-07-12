/
upper washington spring street
582 Apartments for rent in Upper Washington - Spring Street, Boston, MA
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
920 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
25 Rockland St. Apt. 3
25 Rockland Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
965 sqft
2BD on West Roxbury/ Dedham Line - 2BD apartment for rent in West Roxbury located on first floor of condo building. New floors and carpeting recently installed. Has 1.5 bath and off street assigned parking for one vehicle.
4983 Washington St Unit 1
4983 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
32 Rockland St.
32 Rockland Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom with large livingroom/dining area with bowed windows letting in lots of natural light.
4803 Washington St Apt 1
4803 Washington Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
1300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated. Gut rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 full bath on the first floor in a multi-family house located in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room with a beautiful decorative fireplace .
56 Spring St.
56 Spring Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
755 sqft
Beautiful, gut renovated 1 bedroom in amazing West Roxbury location. Large unit, living room and dining room. Easy to commuter rail, bus and area amenities. Terms: One year lease
50 Spring St.
50 Spring Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
755 sqft
Beautiful, gut renovated 1 bedroom in amazing West Roxbury location. Large unit, living room and dining room. Easy to commuter rail, bus and area amenities. Terms: One year lease
45 Spring Street
45 Spring Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,079
1571 sqft
Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area.
125 Edgemere Rd.
125 Edgemere Road, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1085 sqft
Terms: One year lease
19 Ridgecrest Ter.
19 Ridgecrest Terrace, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
5114 Washington St.
5114 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
Stony Brook Commons
390 Blue Ledge Drive, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Amenities Gated Community On Bus Line Recreation Room Activity Center Playground Tot Lot and Ball Field Business Center Free WiFi Air Conditioning Cats Welcomed Forced Air Heat & Hot Water Included Laundry Facilities Townhouses & Flats
2 Tarleton Rd.
2 Tarleton Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
19 Demetra Terr
19 Demetra Terrace, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1860 sqft
Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall.
92 Violet Ave
92 Violet Avenue, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1280 sqft
Bright light and just right. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens to the dining area.
85-87 Quincy
85 Quincy Ave, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious three bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens to the dining area.
36 Westmount
36 Westmount Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1400 sqft
Completely gut renovated unit in the most convenient location! Everything is BRAND NEW! This unit features amazing natural light, stainless steel appliances and laundry in unit. Tank-less high efficiency heating, hot water and central AC.
35 Mendelssohn
35 Mendelssohn Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1025 sqft
Like brand-new 2 bedroom rental! This sun-filled 1st floor unit has many great features such as gleaming hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters, all new white cabinets AND basement storage! In-unit full size washer & dryer, nest thermostat, high
7 Mendelssohn
7 Mendelssohn Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
A MUST SEE - Sunny, Spacious, Open 3 Bedroom in Roslindale! First floor unit, with a generous mudroom as soon as you walk in.
254 Belgrade Avenue - 3L
254 Belgrade Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath in Roslindale. Great location! Refinished beautiful hardwood floors, Sunny living room, Open concept kitchen, Granite counters, microwave, disposal, extra closets. On-street parking.
4577 Washington Street - 3R
4577 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Newly updated unit on the 3rd floor with views of the downtown Boston sky line. Relax on the front and back porches. Close to shopping as well as public transportation. Laundromat within a 5 minute walk Additional storage available.
25 Sherwood St.
25 Sherwood Street, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1230 sqft
Rare opportunity! Sunny, renovated 3 bedroom apartment w/an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, front and rear porches. Recently updated kitchen.New appliances.
