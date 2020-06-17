32 Fort Avenue

Amenities

RB88This three bedroom two bathroom apartment features a living room and dining room. The kitchen features a dishwasher tile flooring and plenty of cabinet space. There is hardwood flooring throughout the space. The unit has great lighting roof deck in unit laundry and great lighting throughout the unit. On street parking for tenant. Cats welcome. This apartment is a three minute drive to Highway 28