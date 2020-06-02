Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 3115 Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3115 Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3115 Washington
3115 Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3115 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02119
Egleston Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 42 Washington St @ School St (0.02 mi)Bus: 22 Seaver St @ Humboldt Ave (0.49 mi)Bus: 44 Columbus Ave @ Weld Ave (0.07 mi)Subway: Orange Line Stony Brook (0.30 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3115 Washington have any available units?
3115 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 3115 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 3115 Washington offer parking?
No, 3115 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Washington have a pool?
No, 3115 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Washington have accessible units?
No, 3115 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College