Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

3 Bynner

3 Bynner Street · No Longer Available
Location

3 Bynner Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 41  Centre St @ Creighton St (0.07 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Jackson Square (0.46 mi)Bus: 39  S Huntington Ave @ Bynner St (0.19 mi)Bus: 44  Jackson Square (0.46 mi)Bus: 14  Heath St opp Hennigan School (0.24 mi)Tram: E  Heath Street (0.35 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Bynner have any available units?
3 Bynner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 3 Bynner currently offering any rent specials?
3 Bynner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Bynner pet-friendly?
No, 3 Bynner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3 Bynner offer parking?
No, 3 Bynner does not offer parking.
Does 3 Bynner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Bynner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Bynner have a pool?
No, 3 Bynner does not have a pool.
Does 3 Bynner have accessible units?
No, 3 Bynner does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Bynner have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Bynner does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Bynner have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Bynner does not have units with air conditioning.
