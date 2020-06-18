All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 3 Blanvon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3 Blanvon
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

3 Blanvon

3 Blanvon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3 Blanvon Road, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 14  American Legion Hwy opp Shopping Center (0.58 mi)Bus: 30  Cummins Hwy @ Florence St (0.57 mi)Bus: 32  Hyde Park Ave @ Dellmore Rd (0.08 mi)Bus: 40/50  Washington St @ Archdale Rd (0.17 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Blanvon have any available units?
3 Blanvon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 3 Blanvon currently offering any rent specials?
3 Blanvon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Blanvon pet-friendly?
No, 3 Blanvon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3 Blanvon offer parking?
No, 3 Blanvon does not offer parking.
Does 3 Blanvon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Blanvon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Blanvon have a pool?
No, 3 Blanvon does not have a pool.
Does 3 Blanvon have accessible units?
No, 3 Blanvon does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Blanvon have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Blanvon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Blanvon have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Blanvon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College