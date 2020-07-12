/
forest hills woodbourne
1457 Apartments for rent in Forest Hills - Woodbourne, Boston, MA
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
40 Hyde Park Ave
40 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Luxury Apt in JP w/garage pkg inc~ across from T! - Property Id: 318941 New Boutique 6 unit elevator building. Commuter dream, the Forest Hills is across the street. 1 Garage space included on the 1st floor.
38 Hyde Park Ave 5
38 Hyde Park Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
930 sqft
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Forest Hills - Garage, Private Roof Deck! - Property Id: 311121 Experience high-luxury amenities in Jamaica Plain in a boutique building.
56 Neponset Ave Unit 2
56 Neponset Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second floor in a two-family house located in Roslindale. Unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
65 Walk Hill St.
65 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1120 sqft
Great apartment in desirable Boston neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. 4 minute walk to Forest Hills T station at the the foot of Walk Hill Street.
94 Bourne
94 Bourne Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Woodbourne area of JP, this large sun-filled deleaded second floor unit has an inviting living room, dining room with french doors, eat-in kitchen, separate breakfast nook, 2 good sized bedrooms, and a lovely bathroom.
9 Wyvern St.
9 Wyvern Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Recently update large 2 bed with living room, dining room, 4 season porch, new kitchen floor, granit kitchen, new SS appliance, Free laundry in basement. lots of closets and windows, storage in basement. 1 garage parking space for a fee.
17 Walk Hill St 3
17 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Luxurious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Jamaica Plain - Property Id: 297010 Incredibly redone luxury home - enjoy this expansive third floor, fully gut renovated.
38 Hyde Park Ave
38 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1000 sqft
Experience new construction, fully loaded with amenities, in the perfect commuter location in Jamaica Plain / Forest Hills. This boutique building has a restaurant on the first level and garage parking included in rent.
38-42 Hyde Park
38-42 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3 bed 2 bath in JP - Property Id: 301607 Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath in Jamaica Plain Modern open kitchen with stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural lighting Separate living
28 Leland St. 2
28 Leland Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3 bed 2 bath in JP- - Property Id: 316415 Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath in Jamaica Plain, this unit has an open kitchen concept with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar.
32 Hyde Park Ave
32 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1000 sqft
New Boutique 6 unit elevator building. Commuter dream, the Forest Hills is across the street. 1 Garage space included on the 1st floor. Each apartment has an open layout, W/D in unit, 2 bathrooms, and large windows throughout.
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,564
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,520
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
834 sqft
With thoughtful unit layouts, amazing amenities and well-known JP offerings just steps (or a bike ride!) away, its hard to see yourself living anywhere else. 3200 Washington make JP home.
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,957
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
435 Walnut Ave Apt 2
435 Walnut Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Spacious one bedroom unit in a multi-unit mid-rise brick building in Roxbury. Great location!! A park right across the street. Living room. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Coin-op laundry in the building.
55 Iffley Rd Unit 2
55 Iffley Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
1450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second floor in a 3-family house located between Green St. & Stony Brook, orange line train station in Jamaica Plain.
11-15 Stedman St.
11-15 Stedman Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
This is custom newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath apt with hardwoods throughout. The entire apt was gut renovated with a ton of class including a new kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors and paint. The unit has a washer & Dryer in the unit.
17 Lawndale Ter.
17 Lawndale Terrace, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
13 Oakdale St.
13 Oakdale Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
758 sqft
Tranquility abound! This character-filled condo offers convenience to nearby Southwest Corridor Park and Green Street T in minutes. Generously-sized living room is full of light from bay and picture windows.
218 South St.
218 South Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
NO FEE - AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - hardwood floors. Two big bedrooms and a smaller bedroom - Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price.
251 Chestnut Ave.
251 Chestnut Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
980 sqft
Beautiful and well kept six room unit ideally located in the heart of central JP offers parking, front and rear porches and a shared yard, creating an oasis for gardening and outdoor activity.
112 Brookside Ave.
112 Brookside Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
770 sqft
Huge 1 bedroom apartment steps from the Orange Line T- Green St stop. This apartment features a large 1 bedroom with walk in closet- or office. Sunny living room with separate dining and kitchen areas. Off of the kitchen there is a private balcony.
9 Cornwall St Apt 2
9 Cornwall Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
941 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gut renovated in 2017. GORGEOUS 3bed/1bath unit on the second floor in a 3 family building. This unit is located in Jamaica Plain with a walking distance between both Green St,and Stony Brook, Orange line train stations.
4 Harris Ave Unit 2
4 Harris Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1446 sqft
4 Harris Ave Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Partially Furnished 3BD 1Bath AND Study Right Off Centre St Jamaica Plain. - Do not miss out on this gem. Enjoy a 3BD 1 Bath plus a Study and or additional bedroom.
