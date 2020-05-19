All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

289 Dorchester

289 Dorchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

289 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
RB88This three bedroom one bathroom apartment features a eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher a electric range and garbage disposal; a living room hardwood floors central air/heat and a updated bathroom. Is fully furnished with a living room set bedroom sets a massage chair dining set cookware and tableware. On-street parking is available. Laundry in building. Is a seven minute walk to Andrew MBTA train station. Heat hot water electricity and Wifi are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Dorchester have any available units?
289 Dorchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 Dorchester have?
Some of 289 Dorchester's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Dorchester currently offering any rent specials?
289 Dorchester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Dorchester pet-friendly?
No, 289 Dorchester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 289 Dorchester offer parking?
No, 289 Dorchester does not offer parking.
Does 289 Dorchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Dorchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Dorchester have a pool?
No, 289 Dorchester does not have a pool.
Does 289 Dorchester have accessible units?
No, 289 Dorchester does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Dorchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Dorchester has units with dishwashers.
