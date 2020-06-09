288 Dorchester

Amenities

RB88This two bedroom one bathroom apartment features a kitchen with a dishwasher a electric range and garbage disposal; a open concept living and dining area hardwood floors central air/heat and a updated bathroom. Is fully furnished with a living room set bedroom sets a massage chair dining set cookware and tableware. On-street parking is available. Laundry in building. Is a seven minute walk to Andrew MBTA train station. Heat hot water electricity and Wifi are included