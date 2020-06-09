All apartments in Boston
288 Dorchester

288 Dorchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

288 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
RB88This two bedroom one bathroom apartment features a kitchen with a dishwasher a electric range and garbage disposal; a open concept living and dining area hardwood floors central air/heat and a updated bathroom. Is fully furnished with a living room set bedroom sets a massage chair dining set cookware and tableware. On-street parking is available. Laundry in building. Is a seven minute walk to Andrew MBTA train station. Heat hot water electricity and Wifi are included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Dorchester have any available units?
288 Dorchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 288 Dorchester have?
Some of 288 Dorchester's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Dorchester currently offering any rent specials?
288 Dorchester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Dorchester pet-friendly?
No, 288 Dorchester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 288 Dorchester offer parking?
No, 288 Dorchester does not offer parking.
Does 288 Dorchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 Dorchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Dorchester have a pool?
No, 288 Dorchester does not have a pool.
Does 288 Dorchester have accessible units?
No, 288 Dorchester does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Dorchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 Dorchester has units with dishwashers.
