Boston, MA
28 North Margin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

28 North Margin

28 North Margin Street · No Longer Available
Location

28 North Margin Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 93  N Washington St @ Medford St (0.14 mi)Bus: 43  Beacon St @ Park St (0.57 mi)Bus: 15  Cambridge St @ Saltonstall Bldg - Bowdoin Sq (0.35 mi)Bus: 4  Causeway St @ Medford St (0.20 mi)Bus: 352  New Sudbury @ Congress St (0.17 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Haymarket (0.12 mi)Subway: Blue Line  Bowdoin (0.34 mi)Ferry: Charlestown Ferry  Long Wharf (South) (0.46 mi)Tram: D  Haymarket (0.12 mi)Ferry: Hingham/Hull Ferry  Long Wharf (North) (0.42 mi)Bus: 117  Haymarket (0.11 mi)Bus: 89/93  N Washington St @ Thacher St (0.10 mi)Rail: Fitchburg Line  North Station (0.33 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 North Margin have any available units?
28 North Margin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 28 North Margin currently offering any rent specials?
28 North Margin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 North Margin pet-friendly?
No, 28 North Margin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 28 North Margin offer parking?
No, 28 North Margin does not offer parking.
Does 28 North Margin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 North Margin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 North Margin have a pool?
No, 28 North Margin does not have a pool.
Does 28 North Margin have accessible units?
No, 28 North Margin does not have accessible units.
Does 28 North Margin have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 North Margin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 North Margin have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 North Margin does not have units with air conditioning.
