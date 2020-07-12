/
/
/
north end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
209 Apartments for rent in North End, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
31 Units Available
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,220
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1117 sqft
Ideally located in Boston's famed West End, these apartment homes feature luxury finishes, full-size washers and dryers, an indoor sports court, and a residents lounge. The pet-friendly apartments are surrounded by trails and parks.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
74 Units Available
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,322
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1126 sqft
Discover new luxury apartments in East Boston. It doesn’t matter where you started. What matters is where you go from there. Let your heart be your compass, for it points east. A new horizon. Where discovery lies around every corner.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
244 Hanover Apartments
244 Hanover Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
864 sqft
Be the first to make this large one bedroom apartment your home in a boutique, new construction building in the heart of Boston's North End.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2 Foster Ct.
2 Foster Court, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,975
400 sqft
Modern furnished penthouse studio Beautiful flooring, exposed brick and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Navy Yard and Waterfront park. Common laundry Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
185 Endicott
185 Endicott Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
160 Salem
160 Salem Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
798 sqft
null null Terms: One year lease
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
84 prince St.
84 Prince Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
700 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in Fabulous condition and in a well-established, professionally managed building.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
17 Cleveland Pl.
17 Cleveland Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
500 sqft
null Terms: One year lease
1 of 73
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
20 Cooper St.
20 Cooper Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
239 Causeway St.
239 Causeway Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,379
890 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Boston is a cornerstone of the revitalized Bulfinch Triangle Historic District, a vibrant neighborhood home to great restaurants, shops and outdoor markets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
52 Salem St.
52 Salem Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salem St Large Eat-in Kitchen/Living Room Combo Dishwasher Excellent Views Of City 2 Large Bedrooms w/ Closets Sorry No Laundry SQUARE FOOTAGE 900 1st security brokers fee Terms: One year lease
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
10 Hull Street
10 Hull Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
812 sqft
Updated Kitchen - Granite Countertops - All Stainlesss Steel Appliances - Hardwood Floors - High Ceilings - Huge Bathroom - Quiet Bedrooms Facing the Rear - Laundry - Great Closet Space
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
8 Margaret Street
8 Margaret Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
801 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment - Great Sunlight, Great Kitchen, Great Location - Exposed Brick - Very Large Bedrooms - 6/1
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
328 Commercial St.
328 Commercial Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
760 sqft
Available September 1st This large 1 bed 1 bath apartment is in a Condo Building Galley Kitchen with all appliances Large Living Room for a Kitchen table and still enough space for a Large Living Room Large Bedroom with Closet and a little nook for
1 of 67
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
157 Salem St.
157 Salem Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
27 North Margin St.
27 North Margin Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE! Modern and cozy one bed unit close to everything in Boston's historic North End! Walk to North Station In minutes. Close to TD Garden, restaurants, trendy shops, bars and caf s.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
138 Prince St.
138 Prince Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
2 kitchens, 2 bath, and 2 living rooms! TWO 2 bedroom apartments are next to each other. Both have a common, secure, private door and hallway. HW floors, recessed lighting, many windows. Good closet space Utilities included, laundry in basement.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
183 Endicott St.
183 Endicott Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
550 sqft
Third floor two bed Newer kitchen Hardwood floors nice size bedrooms separate eating area Nice and modern! A great deal for roommates. Laundromat around the corner! Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
40 North Bennet St.
40 North Bennet Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
600 sqft
North End two bedroom available for September 1st Rent is $2500 per month and heat is included! Perfect layout for roommates with the bedrooms at opposite ends of the unit. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
298 North Street
298 North Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
900 sqft
Huge North End 3bedroom/2bathroom Apartment for September 1.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5 Charter St.
5 Charter Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
400 sqft
Location: Charter Street 3rd floor 1bd/1ba apartment for Septembe 1st Coin op laundry onsite Hardwood floors throughout Full bath with tub HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! Greater Metropolitan Real Estate Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11 Hanover Ave.
11 Hanover Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX EAT IN KITCHEN 1.5 BATHS UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED SORRY NO LAUNDRY Call Today! Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
64 Prince St.
64 Prince Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prince Street top floor two bedroom Avail NOW at $2400, utilities are not included. hardwood floors nice big kitchen and living room stainless steel appliances dishwasher and disposal laundromat very close! Terms: One year lease
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Tileston
7 Tileston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
600 sqft
Terms: One year lease
