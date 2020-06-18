All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

205 Marion

205 Marion Street · (617) 797-5043
Location

205 Marion Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
HALF FEE! Located in Boston's coveted East Boston, this newly renovated (to the studs) three bedroom two full bath is not to be missed! Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located in unit! Central air-conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout complete this rare offering. LARGE BACKYARD!! Two blocks blocks from airport T stop and less than a 15 min walk to Maverick T stop - one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also, Airport T stop offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Marion have any available units?
205 Marion has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Marion have?
Some of 205 Marion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Marion currently offering any rent specials?
205 Marion isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Marion pet-friendly?
No, 205 Marion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 205 Marion offer parking?
No, 205 Marion does not offer parking.
Does 205 Marion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Marion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Marion have a pool?
No, 205 Marion does not have a pool.
Does 205 Marion have accessible units?
No, 205 Marion does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Marion have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Marion does not have units with dishwashers.
