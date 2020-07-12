/
central maverick square paris street
138 Apartments for rent in Central Maverick Square - Paris Street, Boston, MA
44 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
$
33 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
1 Unit Available
255 Paris
255 Paris Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
9 sqft
Located in Boston's trendiest new neighborhood, this newly renovated (to the studs) 4 bedroom 2 full bath offers lots of light and a huge backyard & deck. Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
152 Saratoga St.
152 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
Spectacular Single Family Home, gutted to the studs.
1 Unit Available
22 Maverick St.
22 Maverick Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1100 sqft
This newly renovated unit is not to be missed! Located in the heart of Jeffries Point in a perfect location! Gorgeously restored hardwood floors with a large living room and tons of natural light.
1 Unit Available
194 Havre St.
194 Havre Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
959 sqft
NO BROKER FEE, VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, will consider June- July move in dates. PRIVATE ROOF DECK. Be the first to live in a gorgeous new construction boutique elevator building located in the heart of East Boston.
1 Unit Available
254 Saratoga
254 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated 700 sf one-bedroom floor-through apartment with in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, high-ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, a luxurious bathroom with a walk-in
1 Unit Available
205 Marion
205 Marion Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Located in Boston's coveted East Boston, this newly renovated (to the studs) three bedroom two full bath is not to be missed! Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances.
1 Unit Available
89 Princeton St Unit 1
89 Princeton St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Cat friendly for $50/month.
1 Unit Available
400 Saratoga
400 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
580 sqft
Come see this lovely two bedroom apartment in the Eagle Hill area. Located on the 2nd floor this two-bedroom wall carpeting. The building is meticulously maintained by owners. Short distance to either Wood Island or Airport blue line stops.
1 Unit Available
40 East Pier Dr. (Beacon B7)
40 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1064 sqft
Unbelievable spectacular city views: inside and outside from your private balcony! Rent Price: $5,295-$6,475 Full Downtown & Harbor Views Now offering 2 MONTHS FREE on an 18-21mo lease for this apartment 2bds, Private Den, 2 full baths, wraparound
1 Unit Available
56 Liverpool
56 Liverpool Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, modern & renovated (to the studs) three bedroom two full bathroom + office or walk in closet duplex just .1 mile from Maverick Square & T stop.
1 Unit Available
136 Saratoga St.
136 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Central-Maverick Square - Large, bright, floor through apartment with 2 bedrooms (one of which has an attached study), living room, eat-in kitchen, bathroom, another room for home office and an enclosed back porch. Rent includes heat and hot water.
1 Unit Available
75 Morris St Apt 2
75 Morris Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.
1 Unit Available
124 Border St 518
124 Border Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
972 sqft
East Boston 2 bed loft apt. ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 264774 ~NO FEE~ *Get 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 14 month lease. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE WITH 1 MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE.
1 Unit Available
285 Princeton Street
285 Princeton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
852 sqft
285 Princeton Street Available 09/01/20 **BRAND NEW 2 BED 1.5 BATH CONDO QUALITY IN EASTIE, AVAIL SEPTEMBER 1ST** - This first floor 2 bed 1.
1 Unit Available
184 LONDON ST
184 London Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME. 3RD. FLOOR UNIT-UNIT IS RENOVATED ANDJUST WAITING FOR THE NEW TENANTS.- EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GAS STOVE AND FRIDGE PLENTY OF ROOM TO SPREAD OUT--GREAT LAYOUT IN UNIT WITH LOTS OF POTENTIAL..
1 Unit Available
186 Havre St.
186 Havre Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1036 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR A SEPTEMBER 1 MOVE IN DATE: This unit features 3 private balconies, 2 Beds and 2 Full Baths, with 1 Garage Parking Space.
1 Unit Available
7 clipper ship Ln.
7 Clipper Ship Lane, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
901 sqft
Terms: One year lease
$
48 Units Available
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,992
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,735
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,295
1096 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
$
61 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,718
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,437
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
$
12 Units Available
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1000 sqft
An elegant newly renovated community with views of the Boston Harbor. On-site fitness center, package service, concierge, and Tiki Rock. Apartments feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer.
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,819
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,272
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
$
83 Units Available
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,689
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,253
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1111 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
