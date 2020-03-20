All apartments in Boston
19 Vinton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

19 Vinton

19 Vinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 Vinton Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 18  Dorchester Ave opp Kemp St (0.28 mi)Bus: 16  Preble St @ Vinton St (0.07 mi)Bus: 10  Dorchester St @ Vinton St (0.06 mi)Subway: Red Line  Andrew (0.21 mi)Bus: 11  E 8th St @ Dorchester St (0.22 mi)Bus: 9  W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.54 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Vinton have any available units?
19 Vinton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 19 Vinton currently offering any rent specials?
19 Vinton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Vinton pet-friendly?
No, 19 Vinton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 19 Vinton offer parking?
No, 19 Vinton does not offer parking.
Does 19 Vinton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Vinton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Vinton have a pool?
No, 19 Vinton does not have a pool.
Does 19 Vinton have accessible units?
No, 19 Vinton does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Vinton have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Vinton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Vinton have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Vinton does not have units with air conditioning.
